San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Golden State Warriors will host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday night. It is a contest in which two teams trending in different directions from the Western Conference face one another.

The Spurs are currently 11th in the highly competitive Western Conference this season, with a record that reads 27 wins and 44 losses. They have won just three of their last 10 games. They have picked up only 13 wins on the road this season from 34 games and will need a strong performance to beat Draymond Green and company.

Meanwhile, the Warriors suffered a crucial blow against the Boston Celtics as they lost their superstar Steph Curry to an ankle injury. The Warriors (47-23) have dropped to third in the Western Conference, almost 10 games behind the Phoenix Suns (57-14), who hold the NBA's best record.

The Warriors are an impressive 29-8 at home but only 18-15 on the road as they have won only four of their last 10 games in the NBA.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Dejounte Murray of the Spurs warming up

The Spurs are coming into this game with Josh Richardson being monitored on a day-to-day basis due to a calf injury. Keita Bates-Diop, Romeo Langford and Lonnie Walker IV have all been ruled out for this matchup along with Devontae Cacok.

Players Status Reasons Lonnie Walker IV Out Back Keita Bates-Diop Out Back Romeo Langford Out Hamstring Josh Richardson Questionable Calf Devontae Cacok Out G League

Golden State Warriors Injury Report

The Warriors will miss the services of defensive stalwart Gary Payton II along with James Wiseman as he is still recovering from a knee injury. The big news is obviously Steph Curry as he is set to spend a significant period of time on the sidelines due to an ankle injury.

Players Status Reasons Steph Curry Out Ankle Gary Payton II Out Knee Moses Moody Questionable Shoulder James Wiseman Out Knee

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Betting Odds & Spreads - March 20th, 2022

Teams Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread San Antonio Spurs 27-44 +195 O 229 +6 Golden State Warriors 44-26 -240 U 229 -6

The Warriors are nearly back to full strength with Draymond Green back in the lineup and have the firepower and the experience to get the job done despite losing Curry. Hence they are the favorites coming into this matchup.

San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

San Antonio Spurs Betting Tips

Dejounte Murray is averaging nearly 21 PPG this season for the Spurs. The Spurs have won only 13 games on the road this season. The Spurs will be without the services of Lonnie Walker IV.

Golden State Warriors Betting Tips

The Warriors have won only four of their last 10 games. Draymond Green is back for the Warriors. Klay Thompson is averaging 25.3 PPG in his last 3 games.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray Jones and Devin Vassell will start as the backcourt for the Spurs. Zach Collins and Keldon Johnson will start as the frontcourt and center will be Jakob Poeltl.

Golden State Warriors

The Warriors will see Jordan Poole and Klay Thompson man the backcourt. The frontcourt should be taken care of by Andrew Wiggins and Draymond Green, while the center will be Kevon Looney.

Golden State Warriors @warriors Jordan Poole attacking the rack is must-see TV Jordan Poole attacking the rack is must-see TV 👀 https://t.co/iZIziFJ1bK

The Warriors have won four of their last five games. San Antonio have lost three of their last four games. The Warriors will be without Steph Curry for this game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Devin Vassell, Small Foward - Zach Collins, Power Foward - Keldon Johnson, Center - Jakob Poeltl

Golden State Warriors

Point Guard - Jordan Poole ; Shooting Guard - Klay Thompson; Small Forward - Draymond Green; Power Forward - Andre Wiggins; Center - Kevon Looney.

