San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Injury Reports for March 9 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday on the front end of a back-to-back. It's their second meeting of the year. The Warriors took a 1-0 season series lead with a 118-112 win on Nov. 24. It was a close contest initially, with San Antonio taking a 35-32 first-quarter lead.

However, the Warriors didn't trail for long. Steph Curry was the key architect of that win. He had 35 points and six assists on 11-of-20 shooting, including 7-of-14 from 3 and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line. Dario Saric played an unexpected cameo, with 20 points and seven rebounds off the bench on 7-of-11 shooting.

Victor Wembanyama and Keldon Johnson scored 22 points apiece, which kept the Spurs in the game for much of the contest.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Injury Reports

The Spurs and Warriors drew plenty of attention in their first matchup as Steph Curry and Victor Wembanyama went head-to-head for the first time. However, the two main draws won't be suiting up Saturday due to injuries.

Here's a look at their status and other players included on the injury list for both teams:

San Antonio Spurs injury report for Mar. 9

The San Antonio Spurs have three injured players and four on G-League duties ruled out against the Warriors. Wembanyama will miss the game with a right ankle sprain, while Cedi Osman is dealing with a left ankle sprain. Charles Bassey is out for the year with a left ACL tear.

Jamaree Bouyea, Sidy Cissoko, David Duke Jr. and RaiQuan Gray are out on G-League duties.

Player Status Injury Charles Bassey Out Right ACL tear Jamaree Bouyea Out G-League, two-way Sidy Cissoko Out G-League, two-way David Duke Jr. Out G-League, on assignment RiaQuan Gray Out G-League, two-way Cedi Osman Out Left ankle sprain Victor Wembanyama Out Right ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors injury report for Mar. 9

The Golden State Warriors will be without Steph Curry as he's dealing with a right ankle sprain. Meanwhile, rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis is questionable with the same ailment.

Player Status Injury Steph Curry Out Right ankle sprain Trayce Jackson-Davis Questionable Right ankle sprain

Steph Curry and Trayce Jackson-Davis both injured in loss to Bulls

Steph Curry and Trayce Jackson-Davis, on the Golden State Warriors' injury report for the same ailment, ironically suffered their injuries in the team's 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls. Curry exited the game with just over a minute left after rolling his right ankle on a drive and kick attempt in the lane. Meanwhile, Jackson-Davis also sustained the injury late in the game.

Curry is obviously leading the charge of their recent surge since February, but Jackson-Davis has been quite influential off the bench, too. Both players could be a big miss for Saturday's contest. However, the good news for the team is that their injuries aren't long-term.

Curry's MRIs have returned negative, and it's only a sprain, while Jackson-Davis is potentially already ready to get back to on-court action.