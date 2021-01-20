San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting-5s - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After a blockbuster MLK Day encounter with the reigning champions, Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors head back to the Chase Center to face the San Antonio Spurs.

The Golden State Warriors pulled off an upset over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers after battling down the stretch in Staples Center while the San Antonio Spurs are coming off an incredible 21-point road victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

The San Antonio Spurs currently have a 8-6 record to everyone's surprise. The team missed the playoffs for the first time in 22 years last season and is playing with added motivation to get back to the postseason. Championship coach Gregg Popovich has done a great job coaching the young team and seems to have had an impact on the improvement of every player on the roster.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Injury Update

The San Antonio Spurs' starting lineup will remain the same from their previous encounter headlined by DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge. Going into the match, the Spurs bench is also relatively healthy expect a few rotation pieces.

Keita Bates-Diop has reported an upper respiratory infection and as a result, will not play in the game against the Golden State Warriors, he was absent for the last game as well. Luka Samanic is also not 100% and will not be playing any part in this match. Drew Eubanks isn't available for selection due to the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Coach Popovich will not have Derrick White and Quinndary Weatherspoon in this game as well, both the players have undergone surgery and have no timetable for return.

The biggest injury blow for the Golden State Warriors squad came in the preseason itself. Klay Thompson's Achilles tear was a bit setback for the organization. It was followed with the news that Marquesse Chriss will not play against this season with a broken right leg. Meanwhile, Alen Smailagic will be missing several weeks due to surgery on his knee and there hasn't been any date confirmed for his return.

The only starter that is questionable for tonight's game against the San Antonio Spurs is Andrew Wiggins who has reportedly a sore right knee. He hasn't been great so far this season but stil losing him from the lineup tonight could cost the Dubs on both sides of the floor.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Warriors SG/SF Andrew Wiggins (knee) is questionable Wednesday vs. the Spurs. pic.twitter.com/ljGD0SewOK — DK Nation (@dklive) January 20, 2021

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineups

The San Antonio Spurs will be using their 1st and 2nd rotation players in the same routine like the past few games. Dejounte Murray will be the starting point guard while Patty Mills will be the backup. Devin Vassell will be coming off the bench and can also play the role of a backup guard.

DeMar DeRozan and LaMarcus Aldridge are reportedly healthy and will likely play the most minutes this game. Stephen Curry has been double-teamed in most possessions this season and expect the San Antonio Spurs to give out the same treatment to the 3-time NBA champion.

With Andrew Wiggins listed as questionable, Damion Lee is likely to start the game as a 2-guard alongside Stephen Curry. Lee is Curry's brother in law and shares incredible chemistry with him on and off the floor, he is also a great three-point shooter so expect his minutes to rise in this game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. has been playing significantly better in the past couple of games than he did when season started. While his 3-point shooting has improved, he has also started to fulfill the role of a slasher, which is where he has the most success in his career.

James Wiseman has been improving steadily each game and head coach Steve Kerr has had nothing but positive things to say about the 19-year-old. He will be the starting center for this team with Kevon Looney ready to play off the bench.

Does Steve Kerr think James Wiseman's frustration is impacting his play? "Yeah. Absolutely it's affecting him. But again, it's OK. If he was not frustrated, I'd be really worried. The frustration just needs to be channeled into work ... what a great young guy to work with." — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) January 20, 2021

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting 5s

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - LaMarcus Aldridge

G - Stephen Curry, G - Damion Lee, F - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - James Wiseman

