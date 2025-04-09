San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9 | 2024-25 NBA Season

With three games left, tension rises for the Golden State Warriors hosting the San Antonio Spurs at Chase Center on Wednesday.

This is the team's final meeting of the season, with the Spurs vs. Warriors series tied 1-1. Six players, including Steph Curry, scored double figures as the Warriors won the last matchup 148-106 on Mar. 30.

The Warriors go into this clash after a 133–95 win over the Kevin Durant-less Phoenix Suns. Curry led the team - scoring 25 points - with support from Brandin Podziemski (22 points) in the blowout.

Golden State (47-32) - sixth in the West - is locked in a battle for the final postseason berth as they hold the last playoff spot. There's a clear demarcation between them, and the teams are still fighting for a playoff spot.

The Warriors - one game behind the LA Lakers in third place - are in a four-way tie against:

LA Clippers (47-32; Clippers hold the tiebreaker) Denver Nuggets (47-32) Memphis Grizzlies (47-32; GSW holds the tiebreaker)

Meanwhile, the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33) are a game behind the Golden State in eighth place.

The remaining three games will determine the Golden State Warriors' postseason fate.

On the other hand, the Spurs' fortunes have changed drastically after losing Victor Wembanyama and De'Aaron Fox to season-ending injuries.

Despite the injuries, San Antonio came shockingly close to being a genuine play-in team, but only two wins in their last ten dashed their hopes into oblivion. They enter the game on a three-game losing streak, including a 122–117 defeat against the Clippers on Tuesday. They are currently 13th in the table, some seven places and 15 games behind their Wednesday opponent.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 9

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Spurs face several injury concerns heading into the game, with four absentees.

Victor Wembanyama (shoulder), De'Aaron Fox (finger), and Riley Minix (shoulder) have been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan - struggling with a back injury - remains on the sidelines.

Harrison Barnes, Bismack Biyombo, Chris Paul, Devin Vassell, and Stephon Castle will likely take the floor on Wednesday.

Point Guard Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin Shooting Guard Stephon Castle Malaki Branham Julian Champagnie Small Forward Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson Maaki Branham Power Forward Harrison Barnes Sandro Mamukelashvili Center Bismack Biyombo



Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart

The Warriors listed two players on the injury report. To determine availability, Quinten Post and Gary Payton II must undergo late fitness tests.

Both players missed Tuesday’s game. Post was sidelined due to illness and Payton had a nagging knee injury.

Steve Kerr is expected to use the same lineup he’s been using recently: Draymond Green, Jonathan Kuminga, Steph Curry, Moses Moody and Brandin Podziemski.

Point Guard Steph Curry Gary Payton II*

Shooting Guard Brandin Podziemski Jackson Rowe Gui Santos Small Forward Jimmy Butler Buddy Hield Pat Spencer Power Forward Draymond Green Trayce Jackson-Davis Braxton Key Center Moses Moody Kevon Looney Quinten Post*

The game will be broadcast live on NBCS-BA and KENS. Coverage begins at 9:00 PM ET, with tip-off set for 10:00 PM ET.

