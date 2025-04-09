San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction and Betting Tips | April 9, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors matchup is one of 10 games scheduled for Wednesday. San Antonio is 13th in the West with a 32-47 record, while Golden State is sixth with a 47-32 record.

The two teams have played each other 188 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding a 116-72 lead. This will be their third and final game this season with the series tied 1-1. They last played on March 30 when Golden State won 148-106 behind Brandin Podziemski’s 27 points. Keldon Johnson led San Antonio with 19 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game details and odds

The San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors game is scheduled for 10 p.m. EDT on Wednesday, April 9, at Chase Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on NBCSBA and KENS. Fans can also stream the game live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: Spurs (+750) vs. Warriors (-1200)

Spread: Spurs (+15.5) vs. Warriors (-15.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o232) vs. Warriors -110 (u232)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors preview

The Spurs are without two of their stars in Victor Wembanyama and De’Aaron Fox. While injuries derailed this season, they have a bright future. San Antonio is coming off of a 122-117 loss to the LA Clippers on Tuesday.

Harrison Barnes led the team with 24 points, while Stephon Castle had 19 points. The Spurs have lost three straight games and have won just two of the past 10. Things likely won’t get easy against the Warriors on the second leg of a back-to-back.

Golden State will play for the second straight night as well after defeating the Phoenix Suns 133-95 on the road on Tuesday. The good thing for Steve Kerr and Co. is that they were able to rest most of the starters for the final quarter because of the blowout nature of the game.

Steph Curry led the team with 25 points, while Brandin Podziemski had 22 points.

The Warriors cannot afford to slow down as a loss could drop them to the play-in spots. With a chance to even move up, expect them to be motivated against an injury-riddled Spurs team.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors betting props

Stephon Castle’s points total is set at 19.5. He leads the Rookie of the Year race and has been balling out in recent times. He has had four straight games of 19 points or more. However, expect that streak to stop against Golden State’s stellar defense.

Steph Curry’s points total is set at 25.5. The oddsmakers favor him to go over, and so do we.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors prediction

The oddsmakers highly favor the Warriors to get a lopsided win at home. Looking at these two teams’ last game and the Warriors’ performance on Tuesday, expect Golden State to cover the spread for a win a game where the team total stays under 232 points.

