San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors: Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9, 2024

The Golden State Warriors host the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday at the Chase Center in San Francisco, with tipoff at 8:30 p.m. ET. The matchup will be the second game of their season series before they meet again on Tuesday.

The Spurs, 13-50, are 15th in the West and languishing at the bottom of the conference. They are coming off a 131-129 loss to the Sacramento Kings on the road on Thursday. In the absence of Victor Wembanyama, Devin Vassell led their scoring effort with 30 points, making 4-of-7 attempts from beyond the arc.

Meanwhile, the Warriors, 33-29, are 10th in the Western Conference. Following the LA Lakers' win over the Bucks, the Lakers switched spots, surpassing the Dubs.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Additionally, the Warriors' positioning is partly due to their 125-122 loss to the Chicago Bulls on Thursday, where DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic combined for 66 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors predictions, preview, starting lineups and betting tips

The game between the Spurs and the Warriors will be aired locally on NBC Sports Bay Area and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on NBA League Pass and Fubo TV, which gives viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.

Spread: Spurs +9.5 vs. Warriors -9

Moneyline: Spurs +328 vs. Warriors -375

Total over and under: Spurs O 228.5 vs. Warriors U 230

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors preview

The San Antonio Spurs are the first team eliminated from NBA playoff contention. The Pistons and Wizards are likely to follow, but with a 13-50 record in the West, the Spurs were eliminated first.

They have their first-round pick in the upcoming draft as they continue to build around Victor Wembanyama and may look to pair him with a true point guard in the offseason.

Wembanyama leads the Spurs in points, rebounds, steals and blocks, averaging 20.7 points, 10.2 rebounds, 3.4 blocks and 1.3 steals per game. His performance in blocks places him atop the NBA, significantly ahead of the second-highest blocker, Walker Kessler, who averages 2.7 blocks per game.

Despite his standout defensive contributions, Wembanyama's chances for the Defensive Player of the Year Award might be overshadowed by his team's overall performance, positioning him as a likely contender for the Rookie of the Year Award instead.

The Spurs hold the 27th position in offensive efficiency and are 23rd in defensive efficiency.

Meanwhile, there were concerns as Steph Curry exited the floor, visibly in pain, from an ankle injury against Chicago. Fortunately, for the Warriors, subsequent MRI results were clear, indicating that Curry is unlikely to be sidelined for an extended period.

However, he will sit out the upcoming game to allow his ankle more time to recover ahead of the postseason.

In Curry's absence, Klay Thompson should be the Warriors' leading scorer, averaging 17.0 points per game. With Curry sidelined, Coach Steve Kerr faces a pivotal decision:to reinstate Thompson in the starting lineup or continue him off the bench.

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green's physical style of play presents a challenge that Wemby may not be equipped to handle, potentially allowing the Golden State man to unsettle the young superstar, provided his ankle is in condition to play.

The Warriors are 12th in offensive efficiency and 15th in defensive efficiency. Their gameplay tempo ranks as the 10th fastest in the league, but with Curry out, their pace could be significantly affected.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors starting lineups

The Spurs will start Tre Jones at PG, Devin Vassell at SG, Julian Champagnie at SF, Jeremy Sochan at PF and Victor Wembanyama at the center. If Wemby does not suit up, Zach Collins could start.

Meanwhile, the Warriors will start Chris Paul at PG, Brandin Podziemski at SG, Andrew Wiggins at SF, Jonathan Kuminga at PF and Draymond Green at center.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors betting tips

Chris Paul's prop for the first basket is set at +1200 and is not favored by the betting lines to mark this. That's especially due to the veteran guard's first nature to make plays rather than look for his shot.

Jonathan Kuminga has averaged 15.3 points, 5.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists with 0.8 steals, 0.5 blocks and 1.5 turnovers. His turnover prop is set at over/under 1.5 and is favored to go under at +120.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors predictions

Despite being without their MVP, the Warriors are heavily favored to win at home, as indicated by sportsbooks and betting lines. They are favored by a -9 point spread and have -375 odds on the moneyline.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are anticipated to score over 228.5 points, while the Warriors are expected to score under 230 points.