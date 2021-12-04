San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - December 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Chase Center will play hosts to the NBA regular-season game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio heads into the game after handing the Portland Trail Blazers a 31 point defeat on Thursday. The team put up an elite defensive showing in the second half as they contained their opponents to a mere 36 points in the second half.

They will need a performance similar to this when they take the floor against the Warriors on Saturday.

Golden State come into this game after reclaiming the top spot in the Western Conference, courtesy of their dominant win over the red-hot Phoenix Suns. All the players on the team delivered in this game as they completed their revenge by defeating the Suns, 118-96 in this encounter.

They will now be hoping to carry on their brilliance and put up another brilliant performance against a good looking Spurs team.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, December 4, 9:30 PM ET [Sunday, December 5, 7:00 AM IST]

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs v Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs have a squad that consists of some talented young hoopers. They hold a 7-13 record and sit in twelfth position in the West. Players like Dejounte Murray and Derrick White have propelled the team to a three-game unbeaten run win where they have defeated teams like the Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Defeating the Warriors would be a great deal for the young Spurs team. However, it is going to be extremely tough and they will need to be at their best at all times when they make the trip to the Chase Center.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been making a lot of noise in the league this season. He has been a leader for the Spurs team and is performing exceptionally well for them. The 25-year-old is averaging 18.9 PPG, 8.4 RPG and 8.3 APG through the 20 games he has played.

His ability to get in the paint and on-court vision is what has helped the Spurs to a three-game unbeaten streak. If the Spurs want any chance of getting the better of the Warriors, they will need a big game from Murray.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Doug McDermott, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl

Golden State Warriors Preview

Phoenix Suns v Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors have been one of the best teams in the league this season. They hold a 19-3 record after their win against the Phoenix Suns and have reclaimed top spot in the West.

With players like Klay Thompson and James Wiseman still left to return for the Warriors, the team is promising to be strong favorites in the West. Steph has been firing for them, but aside from him Jordan Poole, Juan Toscano Anderson and Gary Payton II have also been great for the Warriors.

The team are currently oozing confidence and will be hopeful of getting to their twentieth win against the Spurs at home.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry has been playing like a true MVP this season. The 33-year-old is averaging 27.6 PPG, 5.6 RPG and 6.5 APG through 21 games he has played this season. He had an off game against Phoenix earlier this week.

However, he responded well to that setback by putting in a 23 point performance against the same Suns team. The San Antonio Spurs will be hoping to lock Steph up by playing some good defense. But the way Steph has operated this season, it is going to be extremely tough to do so.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Jordan Poole, F - Andrew Wiggins, F - Draymond Green, C - Kevon Looney

Spurs vs Warriors Match Prediction

The Golden State Warriors have consistently been delivering complete performances. Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs are currently on a three-game winning streak and high on confidence. However, with players like Steph Curry and Draymond Green on their team, the Warriors will stand as strong favorites to win this encounter.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Warriors game ?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Spurs vs. Warriors game will be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and NBC Sports Bay Area.

Edited by Rohit Mishra