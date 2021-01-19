San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After pulling off an upset over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers at Staples Center on MLK Day, the Golden State Warriors will now head back to San Francisco to defend their home court against the San Antonio Spurs.
The San Antonio Spurs struggled at the start of the season but have recently found their rhythm, winning 6 of their last 8 games, including a 21-point victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on MLK Day.
Match Details
Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors
Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 10:00 PM ET (January 21st, Thursday 8:30 AM IST).
Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA
Golden State Warriors Preview
The Golden State Warriors are not the same dominant team that NBA fans are used to seeing. They are a relatively new squad who are trying to develop chemistry and to figure out their new offense.
Having said that, two-time MVP Stephen Curry has not disappointed in the current campaign. He is 3rd in the league in scoring, with 28.2 points per game, and is making a serious case for a third MVP award this season.
Key Player - Stephen Curry
The Golden State Warriors' franchise player Stephen Curry is a key player in most matches.
With Klay Thompson out for the season and the rest of the squad relatively young, the pressure to win games falls on Stephen Curry's shoulders.
Curry is one of the most electrifying players to watch in the league right now, and a lot of eyes will be on him to see whether he will have another 30+ point performance. His explosiveness in scoring and playmaking are crucial to get a victory against the San Antonio Spurs.
Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup
G - Stephen Curry, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - James Wiseman
San Antonio Spurs Preview
Championship coach Gregg Popovich has done an incredible job training his young team.
The Spurs won by a whopping 21 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on MLK Day. It was a brilliant team effort, and the bench made huge contributions as multiple players on the roster scored over 20 points. DeMar DeRozan also posted a double-double with 11 rebounds.
The San Antonio Spurs hold an 8-6 record and are 5th in the standings right now. If their players put up a performance similar to the one against the Portland Trail Blazers, they would be a tough matchup for the Warriors.
Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge
LaMarcus Aldridge is expected to dominate against the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors have a rookie center in James Wiseman, and Aldridge will need to take advantage of the mismatch to score some easy points for the Spurs.
The 35-year-old will also have to improve on his rebounding this season. His dominance in grabbing boards will play a key role in this matchup against the Golden State Warriors.
San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup
G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - LaMarcus Aldridge
Spurs vs Warriors Match Prediction
This game is evenly matched and could go either way, with both teams led by championship coaches, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich.
The Golden State Warriors will need another monster performance from Stephen Curry to win this game. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. has finally found his stroke and is getting buckets with a higher efficiency. His production will also be crucial in getting the Dubs a victory.
Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have been showing signs of dominance recently, and their defense against Curry will be critical.
Where to watch Spurs vs Warriors
The San Antonio Spurs-Golden State Warriors game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Southwest. Fans can watch the game via the NBA League Pass as well.Published 19 Jan 2021, 21:10 IST