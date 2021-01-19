San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - January 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

After pulling off an upset over the LeBron James-led LA Lakers at Staples Center on MLK Day, the Golden State Warriors will now head back to San Francisco to defend their home court against the San Antonio Spurs.

The San Antonio Spurs struggled at the start of the season but have recently found their rhythm, winning 6 of their last 8 games, including a 21-point victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on MLK Day.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20th, 2021 10:00 PM ET (January 21st, Thursday 8:30 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors are not the same dominant team that NBA fans are used to seeing. They are a relatively new squad who are trying to develop chemistry and to figure out their new offense.

Having said that, two-time MVP Stephen Curry has not disappointed in the current campaign. He is 3rd in the league in scoring, with 28.2 points per game, and is making a serious case for a third MVP award this season.

Advertisement

Steph and Draymond led the way for the Warriors down the stretch, showing the Lakers -- and the Western Conference -- that Golden State has plenty left in the tankhttps://t.co/fvFgfNh9nx pic.twitter.com/hsOhEtvIfM — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 19, 2021

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry is one of the most electrifying players to watch in the NBA right now

The Golden State Warriors' franchise player Stephen Curry is a key player in most matches.

With Klay Thompson out for the season and the rest of the squad relatively young, the pressure to win games falls on Stephen Curry's shoulders.

Advertisement

STEPH CURRY with the clutch 3 over AD 🔥



He scored 19 in the 2nd half of the Warriors 19-POINT COMEBACK win over the Lakers!



pic.twitter.com/oVETudiGGw — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 19, 2021

Curry is one of the most electrifying players to watch in the league right now, and a lot of eyes will be on him to see whether he will have another 30+ point performance. His explosiveness in scoring and playmaking are crucial to get a victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G - Stephen Curry, G - Andrew Wiggins, F - Kelly Oubre Jr., F - Draymond Green, C - James Wiseman

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Championship coach Gregg Popovich has done an incredible job training his young team.

The Spurs won by a whopping 21 points against the Portland Trail Blazers on MLK Day. It was a brilliant team effort, and the bench made huge contributions as multiple players on the roster scored over 20 points. DeMar DeRozan also posted a double-double with 11 rebounds.

NBA: Bench leads way as Spurs handle Trail Blazers https://t.co/tgfebGaX70 pic.twitter.com/dgq7nQ3zCf — Reuters (@Reuters) January 19, 2021

Advertisement

The San Antonio Spurs hold an 8-6 record and are 5th in the standings right now. If their players put up a performance similar to the one against the Portland Trail Blazers, they would be a tough matchup for the Warriors.

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge will need to improve on his rebounding this season

LaMarcus Aldridge is expected to dominate against the San Antonio Spurs. The Golden State Warriors have a rookie center in James Wiseman, and Aldridge will need to take advantage of the mismatch to score some easy points for the Spurs.

The 35-year-old will also have to improve on his rebounding this season. His dominance in grabbing boards will play a key role in this matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Lonnie Walker IV, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - LaMarcus Aldridge

Spurs vs Warriors Match Prediction

This game is evenly matched and could go either way, with both teams led by championship coaches, Steve Kerr and Gregg Popovich.

The Golden State Warriors will need another monster performance from Stephen Curry to win this game. Meanwhile, Kelly Oubre Jr. has finally found his stroke and is getting buckets with a higher efficiency. His production will also be crucial in getting the Dubs a victory.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have been showing signs of dominance recently, and their defense against Curry will be critical.

Where to watch Spurs vs Warriors

The San Antonio Spurs-Golden State Warriors game will be televised on NBC Sports Bay Area and Fox Sports Southwest. Fans can watch the game via the NBA League Pass as well.