San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 6th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

Get ready for a 2020-21 NBA season clash in Texas as two age-old rivals, the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets, battle it out at the Toyota Center on Saturday.

The two sides have split their season series so far and will be eager to take the lead with a win in this fixture. The visiting San Antonio Spurs have gone 6-4 in their last ten outings and will enter this contest with a 12-10 season record.

After dropping one to the in-form Memphis Grizzlies, the San Antonio Spurs bounced back with a win in their previous matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

DeMar DeRozan had the hot hand as he poured in 30 points to go with eight rebounds and six assists in 40 minutes from the floor. The San Antonio Spurs had as many as four players scoring in double digits for their 12th win of the season.

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have gone 7-3 in their last ten game and will roll out with an 11-10 season record ahead of their matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. In their previous game, the Houston Rockets registered a big win against the Memphis Grizzlies by a 115-103 score at the end of regulation.

The Houston Rockets were on fire from the three-point line, sinking 19 of 45 from downtown. Eric Gordon sizzled with a 20-point performance, in which he also added five rebounds and two assists. Star point guard John Wall came out strong with 22 points and eight dimes and the Rockets had as many as five players score in double digits as they secured their 11th victory.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Injury updates

The San Antonio Spurs have listed Lonnie Walker IV as part of the injury absentees. He will join LaMarcus Aldridge as the two inactive players ahead of their matchup with the Houston Rockets on Saturday night.

Gregg Popovich's side have been resilient this season and won their previous matchup with Aldridge on the sidelines. The Spurs could steal the win on the road if DeMar DeRozan can heat up from the floor once again.

Couple additions to the Spurs injury report, too. In addition to LaMarcus Aldridge (hip flexor soreness), Lonnie Walker IV is out (stomach soreness.) Dejounte Murry (left ankle soreness) is questionable. https://t.co/eXMCJGvM48 — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) February 5, 2021

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets suffered a huge blow when their star center Christian Wood was diagnosed with a severe right ankle sprain. He will remain on the sidelines as the coaching staff reevaluates his condition on a weekly basis and there is no timeline for his return to the hardwood.

More bad news comes in light of John Walls' storyline with injury this season. The five-time All-Star has been listed as questionable due to back spasms. To add to Houston's woes, David Nwaba is doubtful for Saturday as he is dealing with an ankle injury.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Predicted Line-ups

The San Antonio Spurs' Jakob Poeltl is on the rise and has earned the trust of coach Popovich. He played well against the Minnesota Timberwolves, scoring a season-high 19 points and will start this game at center with his frontcourt partner Keldon Johnson.

The versatile DeMar DeRozan will come in as the small forward in this contest. It would be interesting to see if he can carry the load offensively till Aldridge returns. Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV will feature in the backcourt for the San Antonio Spurs.

.@memorialhermann Injury Update



Rockets GM Rafael Stone announced that following an MRI today, Dr. Alfred A. Mansour of Memorial Hermann has diagnosed center Christian Wood with a right ankle sprain. Wood will be re-evaluated on a weekly basis. pic.twitter.com/LMIpu4B5wG — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) February 6, 2021

In an unexpected twist, the Houston Rockets have fared well after parting ways with James Harden. The team is boosted by all-around performances from the entire cast, which is a positive sign for coach Stephen Silas.

The Houston Rockets have named John Wall on the injury list, but there is a high probability that he will suit up before tip-off and join his backcourt partner Victor Oladipo.

The former Indiana Pacers All-Star missed the Rockets' last outing and will be eager to register a good performance in this matchup. Houston are also excited about promising youngster Jae'Sean Tate's and he will join P.J. Tucker as the two forwards in this game. DeMarcus 'Boogie' Cousins will continue at center in Saturday night's fixture.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

DeMar DeRozan of the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs:

G Dejounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV, F DeMar DeRozan, F Keldon Johnson, C Jakob Poeltl

Houston Rockets Predicted Lineup

John Wall of the Houston Rockets

Houston Rockets:

G John Wall, G Victor Oladipo, F Jae'Sean Tate, F P.J. Tucker, C DeMarcus Cousins