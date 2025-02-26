San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to Houston on Wednesday to take on the Rockets in an all-Texas affair. In their fourth and final meeting of the season, the Houston Rockets have the upper hand in their games so far this season with two wins. The last meeting between the two was in November, which the Rockets won by a score of 127-100.

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets game details and odds

The match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Houston Rockets is scheduled for tip off at 9:30 p.m. ET. Fans can catch the game from the Toyota Center live on ESPN, SCHN, and CWSA networks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans online can also live stream the game on the FuboTV app or by purchasing the NBA League Pass on the NBA's official website.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (+300) vs. Rockets (-200)

Spread: Spurs (+9.5) vs. Rockets (-9.5)

Total (o/u): -110 (o227.5)/-110 (u227.5)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Preview

The Southwest division matchup between the Spurs and the Rockets should be interesting given that both teams enter this fixture with contrasting results. Currently second and fourth in their division, the result has a larger implication in the Western Conference standings. The Rockets are currently fifth and vying for an automatic playoff spot, while the Spurs are thirteenth and hopeful of a play-in spot.

Ad

After losing Victor Wembanyama to a season-ending blood clot injury, the Spurs have been on a three-game losing streak, while the Rockets have two wins and a loss in their last three fixtures. A win will be a massive boost for both teams as they hope to be present in the postseason picture and have a deep playoff run if possible.

The Houston Rockets, who started the season well, have faltered a little, enduring a six-game loss at the start of February that saw them fall from second to fifth in the rankings. However, in their last six fixtures, the Rockets have won four games, beating in-form teams such as the Milwaukee Bucks and the Minnesota Timberwolves. Currently reflecting a 36-22 record, a win could see them leapfrog the Lakers, who are currently fourth in the West.

Ad

On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs have struggled to maintain a winning streak as they have not won three games in a row since November. The Texan team has a 24-32 record and will need to muster up a winning run to catch up with the Sacramento Kings, who are currently 10th and maintain a 4.5 game lead over them.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Betting Tips

With Victor Wembanyama out for the season, the Spurs are without their talisman, and with DeAaron Fox and Chris Paul yet to lead the team to success, they will need to find a way to compensate. Despite the guards being their star men, Bismack Biyombo should be highlighted for his performances. In Wemby's absence, the center has started all games and is currently averaging 11 rebounds in two appearances, which should make him a bookie's favorite.

Ad

The Houston Rockets, on the other hand, have Jalen Green as their stalwart and should be a favorite to score 20+ points, as he managed to score 25 points in his last appearance and is currently averaging 21.6 points per game.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets: Predictions

The Houston Rockets will have a slight advantage over the Spurs in this fixture given that they are at home and the San Antonio franchise is without their French star Victor Wembanyama. Moreover, the Rockets, who were in second place for the majority of the season will be keen to regain that spot once again and will be a favorite to dismantle the Spurs and hand them their fourth consecutive defeat.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback