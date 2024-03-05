San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 5, 2024

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Houston Rockets on Tuesday in Houston, with tipoff set for 8 p.m. E.T. This will be their third meeting of the season, with the two teams having a 1-1 record until now.

The Spurs are last in the Western Conference and third-last in the league with a 13-48 record, having won just three of their past 10 games. However, they are currently on a two-game win streak after defeating the Indiana Pacers on Sunday. They defeated the OKC Thunder before that on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Rockets are fourth-last in the Western Conference, having won three of their past 10 games. The Rockets won their previous matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday after losing to them on Thursday in a back-to-back series.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Preview, Prediction and Betting Tips

The Spurs have three players on their injury report: Victor Wembanyama and Julian Champagnie are reported as questionable, and their involvement will be a game-time decision. Charles Bassey is reported out for the season.

San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich is expected to use a starting lineup of Tre Jones (PG), Devin Vassell (SG), Julian Champagnie (SF), Jeremy Sochan (PF), and Victor Wembanyama (C).

Meanwhile, the Houston Rockets have two players on their injury report: Steven Adams is reported out for the season while Tari Eason will be out for the game.

Houston coach Ime Udoka will likely use a starting lineup of Fred VanVleet (PG), Jalen Green (SG), Dillon Brooks (SF), Jabari Smith Jr (PF), and Alperen Sengun (C).

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets Prediction

While both teams are not in contention for the playoffs, the Rockets are significantly outperforming the Spurs in terms of wins, making the Rockets the favorites for the upcoming encounter, especially given their home advantage.

Heading into the matchup, the Spurs have lost five straight road games. Moreover, the availability of Victor Wembanyama may be a key factor in determining the result of the game.

San Antonio Spurs vs Houston Rockets: Betting Tips

Moneyline: Spurs (+245) vs Rockets (-305)

Spread: Spurs +7.5 (1.91) vs Rockets -7.5 (1.91)

Total (O/U): 1.91 (o229) / 1.91 (u229)

The Rockets have a 4-2 record against the spread this season when favored by 7.5 points or more. The +7.5 line hasn’t been covered by Spurs in seven of their last 10 games on the road. Betting on Houston to cover the spread would be the safe bet to take given the circumstances.