San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Prediction and Betting Tips | April 8, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs are looking to play spoilers against the LA Clippers on Tuesday at the Intuit Dome. The Spurs are eliminated from play-in contention but could still prevent the Clippers from finishing inside the top six in the Western Conference.

The Clippers won two of the first three matchups of the season and are currently on a roll heading into the contest. They are on a four-game winning streak and have won eight of their last 10. The Spurs, on the other hand, are heading to the lottery for the sixth straight year.

Fans can watch the game on FanDuel Sports Network Southwest in San Antonio and FanDuel Sports Network SoCal in Los Angeles. It's also available via live stream on NBA League Pass and FuboTV. Tipoff is scheduled for 10:30 p.m. EST.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds

Moneyline: Spurs (+550) vs. Clippers (-800)

Spread: Spurs +12.5 (-110) vs. Clippers -12.5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Spurs o226.5 (-115) vs. Clippers u226.5 (-108)

Note: The odds could change before tipoff.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Preview

The Spurs (32-46) are heading to the lottery and will increase their chance of grabbing a top pick if they lose their remaining games. They could prevent teams such as the Clippers from reaching their goal of finishing inside the top six to directly qualify for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the Clippers (46-32) are fifth in the West but are tied with the Golden State Warriors, Minnesota Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies. They own the tiebreaker, but one slip-up could bring them down to as low as the eighth seed. Tuesday's game is a must-win game to remain in their current position.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Predicted Starting Lineups

Spurs

G - Chris Paul | G - Stephon Castle | F - Devin Vassell | F - Harrison Barnes | C - Bismack Biyombo

Clippers

G - James Harden | G - Kris Dunn | F - Norman Powell | F - Kawhi Leonard | C - Ivica Zubac

Note: The starting lineups could still change ahead of tipoff.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Betting Tips

Kawhi Leonard has an over/under of 21.5 points via bet365. Leonard is favored to go UNDER (-120) and score 21 points or less. Bet on OVER (-110) since he has done it three times in his last five games.

James Harden is favored to go OVER (-154) 8.5 assists via FanDuel. Harden is averaging 8.6 assists per game this season. He reached double-digit assists in two of his last three games, so place your money on him to hit the mark.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Prediction

The Clippers are heavily favored to beat the Spurs on Tuesday. They have a much better and healthier roster and are playing really well heading into the playoffs. The prediction is a win for the Clippers, with the Spurs covering the spread and the total going OVER 226.5 points.

