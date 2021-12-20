San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - December 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will head to Staples Center for a matchup against the LA Clippers on Monday, December 20. In a previous encounter between the two teams earlier this season, the Clippers were the team that emerged victorious courtesy of a stunning performance from Paul George.

This time around, the Spurs will be looking for a change in results. They have a 5-5 record in the last 10 games but have shown signs of improvement after a poor start to the season. They have a young squad, but the talent on the roster is what helps them stay competitive in games against good teams.

Meanwhile, the Clippers come into the game on the back of a close-fought loss to the OKC Thunder. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander pulled out a game-winner against his former team, which resulted in a 104-103 win for the Thunder. The Clippers will be keen to get back to winning ways with a sensational performance at home against the Spurs.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Monday, December 20, 11:30 PM ET [Tuesday, December 21, 9:00 AM IST]

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are a young team with players like Dejounte Murray and Derrick White leading the charge for them. They have had a decent campaign so far, where they hold an 11-18 record and sit at the 12th position in the West. Coach Gregg Popovich is very confident in this roster and rates all the players extremely high. Facing off against the Clippers is not going to be an easy task. However, the Spurs are a team which puts in their best, regardless of who the opponent is. If all the players on the roster put up a great performance, an upset could be in the cards.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been a man on a mission this season. He has 5 triple-doubles to his name and is shaping up to be an elite level guard. The 25-year old is averaging 17.9 PPG, 8.3 RPG and 8.5 APG throughout the 29 games he has played. His ability to drive the ball towards the basket and also facilitate to his teammates separates him from the other young guards in the league. Murray will be key for the Spurs team on Monday, as he can very well break the Clippers defense and help the team put up a fight.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Devin Vassell, C - Jakob Poeltl

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have been doing some great work this season. They have been playing without Kawhi Leonard and lately, even Paul George has been unavailable due to injuries. The Clippers are currently placed fifth in the West with a 16-14 record. After suffering a close defeat, the team will be motivated to push for a win at home. However, with the in-form Marcus Morris Sr. also being ruled out for the Clippers, things may get tricky for them.

Key Player - Reggie Jackson

Reggie Jackson has been a big factor for the Clippers this season. He didn't have a great start, but has slowly picked up the pace and is now looking like his usual best. With several players out of the lineup, the onus of carrying the team to success lies in the hands of Reggie. The 31-year old will have to put on a great showing against the Spurs if the Clippers are to win this home game on Monday.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G - Reggie Jackson, G - Luke Kennard, F - Terrance Mann, F - Nicolas Batum, C - Ivica Zubac

Spurs vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Spurs and Clippers will both field young lineups in the game at Staples. However, considering the form and ability of both teams, the Clippers are more likely to pull out a win in this encounter.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Clippers game?

All NBA games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. The Spurs vs Clippers game will also be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports SouthCal.

