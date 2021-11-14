×
San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

Anthony Davis (R) and the Los Angeles Lakers will be without LeBron (L) against the San Antonio Spurs
Arhaan Raje
ANALYST
Modified Nov 14, 2021 01:16 PM IST
Preview

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Staples Center.

The Spurs endured a 109-123 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game. Devin Vassell scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, while Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 apiece. San Antonio struggled to limit the Mavs from the 3-point line as their opponents converted 18 attempts from distance.

Meanwhile, the Lakers saw their two-game winning streak come to a halt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LA once again succumbed to a poor start to the second half. They were outscored by 28 points in the third quarter, which led to their 83-107 loss.

Anthony Davis recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, but his contribution wasn't enough as the Purple and Gold failed to match Minnesota's intensity.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will be without three players for the game against the LA Lakers. That includes Jock Landale, Jakob Poeltl, and Zach Collins. Meanwhile, Keita Bates-Diop is listed as probable.

Landale is out due to health and safety protocols, while Bates-Diop is dealing with a back injury. Meanwhile, Poeltl is not game-ready, and Collins is recovering from an ankle injury.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Zach Collins

Out

Ankle injury

Keita Bates-Diop

Probable

Low back contusion

Jock Landale

Out

Health and safety protocols

Jakob Poeltl

Out

Return to competition reconditioning

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will continue to be without several key players. LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed as probable. Avery Bradley is listed as questionable.

James is out indefinitely because of an abdominal strain, Ariza is recovering from ankle surgery, Reaves sustained a hamstring strain and Nunn is dealing with a knee injury. Horton-Tucker and Davis were mentioned in the report because of thumb injuries, while Bradley has an ankle sprain.

Player Name 

Status 

Reason 

Anthony Davis

Probable

Thumb sprain

Talen Horton-Tucker

Probable

Thumb surgery recovery

Avery Bradley

Questionable

Ankle sprain

LeBron James

Out

Abdominal strain

Trevor Ariza

Out

Ankle surgery recovery

Kendrick Nunn

Out

Knee Injury; bone bruise

Austin ReavesOutHamstring strain

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from their previous game. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will likely start in the backcourt, while forwards Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott will likely partner with Drew Eubanks on the frontcourt.

Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Thaddeus Young will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could make some changes to their lineup for this game. DeAndre Jordan could return to start at the five, which will likely see Wayne Ellington come off the bench. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore and Russell Westbrook are likely to retain their places.

Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Malik Monk will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee
