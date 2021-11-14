San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers will lock horns in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at Staples Center.

The Spurs endured a 109-123 loss against the Dallas Mavericks in their last game. Devin Vassell scored a team-high 20 points off the bench, while Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson had 15 apiece. San Antonio struggled to limit the Mavs from the 3-point line as their opponents converted 18 attempts from distance.

Meanwhile, the Lakers saw their two-game winning streak come to a halt against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LA once again succumbed to a poor start to the second half. They were outscored by 28 points in the third quarter, which led to their 83-107 loss.

Anthony Davis recorded 22 points, eight rebounds and three blocks, but his contribution wasn't enough as the Purple and Gold failed to match Minnesota's intensity.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs will be without three players for the game against the LA Lakers. That includes Jock Landale, Jakob Poeltl, and Zach Collins. Meanwhile, Keita Bates-Diop is listed as probable.

Landale is out due to health and safety protocols, while Bates-Diop is dealing with a back injury. Meanwhile, Poeltl is not game-ready, and Collins is recovering from an ankle injury.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Ankle injury Keita Bates-Diop Probable Low back contusion Jock Landale Out Health and safety protocols Jakob Poeltl Out Return to competition reconditioning

LA Lakers Injury Report

The LA Lakers will continue to be without several key players. LeBron James, Trevor Ariza, Kendrick Nunn and Austin Reaves have been ruled out. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis and Talen Horton-Tucker are listed as probable. Avery Bradley is listed as questionable.

James is out indefinitely because of an abdominal strain, Ariza is recovering from ankle surgery, Reaves sustained a hamstring strain and Nunn is dealing with a knee injury. Horton-Tucker and Davis were mentioned in the report because of thumb injuries, while Bradley has an ankle sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Anthony Davis Probable Thumb sprain Talen Horton-Tucker Probable Thumb surgery recovery Avery Bradley Questionable Ankle sprain LeBron James Out Abdominal strain Trevor Ariza Out Ankle surgery recovery Kendrick Nunn Out Knee Injury; bone bruise Austin Reaves Out Hamstring strain

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs are unlikely to make changes to their starting lineup from their previous game. Dejounte Murray and Derrick White will likely start in the backcourt, while forwards Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott will likely partner with Drew Eubanks on the frontcourt.

Devin Vassell, Lonnie Walker IV and Thaddeus Young will likely play the most minutes off the bench.

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers could make some changes to their lineup for this game. DeAndre Jordan could return to start at the five, which will likely see Wayne Ellington come off the bench. Meanwhile, Anthony Davis, Avery Bradley, Kent Bazemore and Russell Westbrook are likely to retain their places.

Carmelo Anthony, Rajon Rondo and Malik Monk will likely play the most minutes coming off the bench.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks.

LA Lakers

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Avery Bradley | Small Forward - Kent Bazemore | Power Forward - Anthony Davis | Center - DeAndre Jordan.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee