San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5 - January 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Title favorites LA Lakers will meet playoff hopefuls San Antonio Spurs in an NBA Western Conference clash on Thursday at the Staples Centre. The Lakers have already beaten the Spurs twice this season, and they will be looking to close out the series with a 3-0 advantage.

The LA Lakers are tied at the top of the Western Conference, while the San Antonio Spurs are stuck at the bottom with a 3-4 record. However, the Spurs are capable of pulling off an upset, and the LA Lakers will have to be wary of a resurgent showing.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Injury Updates

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs come into this game with multiple injury concerns. Key players LaMarcus Aldridge and Derrick White have been ruled out of the game. Shooting guard Quindarry Weatherspoon will also miss out, although he isn't a vital part of the rotation and his absence won't affect the San Antonio Spurs too much.

However, veteran power forward LaMarcus Aldridge will be a big miss after his strong performance against the LA Clippers in the Spurs' last game. The big man recorded 14 points and 6 rebounds in just 25 minutes.

It will be interesting to see how head coach Gregg Popovich will cope without Aldridge against a physically dominant LA Lakers side.

Advertisement

LA Lakers

The LA Lakers haven't had too many injury issues so far, with only LeBron James and Anthony Davis currently listed as probable for precautionary reasons.

The major absentee for the LA Lakers might be Kentavious Caldwell Pope, who has missed the last two games with a left ankle sprain. The only player who will miss out certainly is Alex Caruso, who has not played in the last five matches.

Also Read: NBA Injury Update: Markelle Fultz goes down with non-contact knee injury

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v New Orleans Pelicans

Gregg Popovich will have to make a major tweak to the starting lineup, due to LaMarcus Aldridge's absence. Rudy Gay will likely start at the power forward spot instead, while Keldon Johnson could start at the center position.

Patty Mills and Dejounte Murray will make up the backcourt for the 5-time NBA Champions, while 4-time All-Star DeMar DeRozan will start at the small forward spot.

LA Lakers

Advertisement

Portland Trail Blazers v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers will probably roll out their tried and tested starting 5, with LeBron James and Dennis Schroder taking up the guard spots. Anthony Davis and Marc Gasol will play in the frontcourt.

If Kentavious Caldwell Pope misses out yet again, we can expect veteran swingman Wes Matthews to start at the 3.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G- Patty Mills, G-Dejounte Murray, F- DeMar DeRozan, F- Rudy Gay, C- K Johnson

LA Lakers

G- LeBron James, G- Dennis Schroder, F- Wesley Matthews, F- Anthony Davis, F- Marc Gasol

Also Read: Dallas Mavericks vs Denver Nuggets Prediction & Match Preview - January 7, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21