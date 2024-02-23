San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23, 2024

The LA Lakers will have less than a day to shrug off their loss to the Golden State Warriors as they head back home to host the San Antonio Spurs on Friday. The LeBron James-less Lakers were trounced, 128-110 by the Warriors at the Chase Center as both teams began their final stretch of the regular season with hopes of avoiding the play-in.

LA are placed ninth despite the defeat with a 30-27 record and will hope to notch up a win over San Antonio. The last time both sides met, the latter had the better of the Purple and Gold.

Despite Victor Wembanyama's brilliance, the rebuilding Spurs have had a season to forget with their playoff hopes all but dusted. Placed 15th in the West, they hold the league's second-worst record with an 11-45 record. Head-to-head, LA is a game ahead with a 94-93 in 187 regular season games.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

Game details:

Teams: Spurs (11-45) vs Lakers (30-27)

Date and time: Feb. 23, 2024 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, LA

Watch: Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports SW-SA, NBA League Pass | Radio: SiriusXM, ESPN LA 710/1330 KWKW, WOAI/KXTN

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Preview

The Lakers' defense was left toothless without James and Jarred Vanderbilt. With no specialist defender to guard Steph Curry, the Warriors superstar made full use of the good looks he got.

It was just Anthony Davis doing it for the visitors on both ends of the floor. The next game against the Spurs is one they will hope to pocket before beginning their tough schedule starting Sunday night against the Phoenix Suns.

It will be a battle of the bigs as Davis vs Wembanyama will take centerstage. LA will also have James returning, making things a tad bit easier. The matchup will also see the likes of D'Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura look to regain their shooting touch after their quiet night against Golden State.

The Spurs are 1-9 in their last 10 games and this makes Friday's contest a good one for LA to get another win and stave off the play-in.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers will be without Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery). Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) was upgraded to questionable, but it is unlikely that he will take the floor. With James back in the fold, the Lakers will have D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, LeBron James, Rui Hachimura and Anthony Davis starting.

San Antonio is yet to release their updated injury report. Marcus Morris (personal reasons) and Charles Bassey (ACL recovery) didn't lace up against the Kings. They will likely use the same unit that played Sacramento starting with Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Jeremy Sochan, Julius Champagnie and Victor Wembanyama.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Betting tips

Spread: Spurs (+9) vs Lakers (-9)

Moneyline: Spurs (+300) vs Lakers (-380)

Total: 238.5

Player props: James is one to watch out for with an o/u of 24.5 (-113/-113). For the Spurs, keep an eye on Wembanyama with 23.5 (-111/-115)

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers: Prediction

LA are easy favorites on paper, but the Spurs cannot be discounted as they made it difficult for the Kings on Thursday. Like the hosts, they have no rest day heading into the contest, but the unit is fairly young. Expect James to do it for the Lakers on Friday.