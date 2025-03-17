San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 17, 2025

The LA Lakers will look to add another win to their tally when they host the San Antonio Spurs at the Crypto.com Arena on Monday. The contest marks the second set of their back-to-back games, and also the final meeting between both sides this regular season.

The hosts come off a 107-96 win over Kevin Durant and the Phoenix Suns, while the Spurs edged the New Orleans Pelicans 119-115 in their last game. It has been a contrasting run for both teams since the deadline. The Spurs made a move by adding clutch guard De'Aaron Fox, with swingman Zach LaVine replacing him at the Sacramento Kings. The Lakers pulled off a stunner by trading Anthony Davis for Luka Doncic.

The spice of this contest is watered down with a lack of big names lacing up on Monday. Fox, Victor Wembanyama, LeBron James, and Rui Hachimura are all on the mend making it a bit of a dampener. However, this is still a must-win game for the Lakers as they look to stay in the top four in the standings with the seeding taking the spotlight.

San Antonio had the better of the Lakers the last time both sides met. This time around, it's advantage LA even if they have vital cogs sitting out of the clash. Will the Lakers go 2-0 in their back-to-back, or can the Spurs spring a surprise?

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Preview, Predicted Starting Lineups, Betting Tips, Odds, and Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers matchup tips off at 10:30 p.m. ET. Local coverage will be on SportsNet LA and FDSSW. The game can be streamed live on Fubo TV (regional restrictions may apply) and on the NBA app with a subscription to the NBA League Pass.

Here are the odds as listed at the time of writing:

Team Spread Total (o/u) Moneyline San Antonio Spurs +9 o229.5 (-105) +335 LA Lakers -9 u229.5 (-108) -437

Note: Odds are subject to change closer to tip-off.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Preview

The LA Lakers can capitalize on a team that lacks frontcourt firepower. The depth isn't as formidable as it was and the Lakers can look to use this contest to fine-tune their plans in the tough upcoming slate of games. With their second back-to-back set in less than a week, fatigue will be a key factor but the Purple and Gold need to string up wins before they take on the Denver Nuggets and the Milwaukee Bucks again in another B2B — this time at home.

San Antonio is 14th in scoring offense averaging 114.2 points and 111.9 points per 100 possessions. They are 14th in field goal offense making 46.6% of their shots from the field and 19th in 3-point offense, averaging 35.3%. The Lakers are 19th in scoring offense averaging 112.9 points per game and 112.8 points per 100 possessions. LA is ninth in field goal offense drilling 47.8% of their 2s and 17th in downtown offense making 35.7% of their 3s.

The Lakers' ninth-placed scoring defense will help them counter the Spurs offense. They allow 111.4 points per game and 110.3 points per 100 possessions. The Spurs in return, are 23rd in scoring defense conceding 116.5 points per game and 113.8 points per 100 possessions.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Predicted Starting Lineups

The Lakers are yet to submit their official injury report ahead of the skirmish. What's certain is the non-participation of LeBron James (left groin strain), Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy), and Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery).

Position Player PG Luka Doncic SG Austin Reaves SF Jordan Goodwin PF Dorian Finney-Smith C Jaxson Hayes

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey (left knee bone bruise), De'Aaron Fox (finger tendon surgery), and Victor Wembanyama (right shoulder blood clot). Jordan McLaughlin (left Achilles soreness) is listed as questionable.

Position Player PG Chris Paul SG Stephon Castle SF Devin Vassell PF Harrison Barnes C Bismack Biyombo

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Betting Tips

For the Spurs, Devin Vassell is -125/-130 on points. Chris Paul is -105/-118 on points and assists. Keep an eye on Austin Reaves with an o/u for -106/-120 on points. Luka Doncic is -110/-108 on points and assists.

San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Prediction

The lack of firepower on defense can hurt the Spurs, and the LA Lakers with momentum on their side are favorites to win this contest. If they can put up the same level of scoring performance as they did against the Suns, the Lakers can add another win to their tally and make a surge.

