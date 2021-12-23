San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - December 23rd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Lakers will take on the San Antonio Spurs for a 2021-22 NBA regular-season game on Thursday. The fixture will be the last time the Lakers' iconic stadium retains the Staples Center title. The venue will be renamed the Crypto.com Arena ahead of LA's next game against the Brooklyn Nets on Christmas Day.

The Spurs are coming off one of the best wins of their campaign. They beat the LA Clippers 116-92 and will be eager to replicate that performance against their long-term rivals next.

Meanwhile, the Lakers will be hoping to end the Staples Center era on a positive note. They do not have much momentum on their side, though. LA have lost their last three games in a row. The Phoenix Suns handed them a 108-90 loss in their previous outing.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Thursday, December 23rd, 2021; 10:30 PM ET (Friday, December 24th, 2021; 9:00 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Dejounte Murray of San Antonio Spurs guards Eric Bledsoe of the Los Angeles Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs have had their fair share of ups and downs this campaign. Their form of late has been no different either. They have won and lost five games apiece over their last ten outings. In that time, they have failed to win consecutive games.

The Spurs put in one of their most complete performances in a while in their previous outing against the Clippers. They were aggressive from the get-go and pretty much did everything as planned throughout the match.

San Antonio took a 14-point lead entering halftime and never looked back. They dominated the boards, outrebounding Ty Lue's side 68-44 while limiting them to only 39% shooting from the floor.

The San Antonio Spurs were able to attempt 27 shots more than their opponents, score 68 points in the paint and were also +8 in fast break points. Dejounte Murray was the star of the night again as he notched up a third triple-double in five games. He bagged 24 points, 11 rebounds, 13 assists and five steals.

Key Player - Jakob Poeltl

Considering the way the LA Lakers have struggled guarding the paint in the absence of Anthony Davis, Jakob Poeltl could end up having one of his best games of the season. Poeltl was in solid form in the last game as well. He had 17 points, 11 rebounds, five assists and two blocks to his name against the Clippers.

The San Antonio Spurs could look to run most of their plays through him, making him a key player against LeBron James and Co.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jakob Poeltl.

LA Lakers Preview

Russell Westbrook reacts during Boston Celtics v LA Lakers - 2021-22 NBA seaosn

A COVID outbreak, injuries to key players and lack of form continue to haunt the LA Lakers, who have dropped to .500 yet again after their latest loss. The 17-time champions have performed below expectations this campaign and have been one of the most disappointing stories thus far.

In their previous outing, the LA Lakers struggled with the same problems they have been dealing with since the start of the new campaign; turnovers, poor shooting from deep and the free-throw line, transition defense and stagnant offense with inefficient ball movement.

LeBron James waged a lone battle, tallying his eighth 30-point game in the last 14 appearances, while the rest of the squad struggled to capitalize on the scoring opportunities he created for them.

The LA Lakers may have to deploy a new starting lineup altogether to make sure they do not endure a fourth loss in a row. Dwight Howard and Trevor Ariza should be the ideal replacements for DeAndre Jordan and Talen Horton-Tucker, respectively.

Howard and Ariza provide the LA Lakers with enough defensive depth and size, which could do the trick against the San Antonio Spurs, a team that is successful on the boards and inside the paint.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

The LA Lakers need Russell Westbrook to play at an All-Star caliber potential in the absence of Anthony Davis. Westbrook enjoyed a solid stretch a week ago but is once again struggling with turnovers. That has hurt the team immensely over their last few matchups.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife Anthony Davis: “He's just been in attack mode. That's why we brought him here, to be Russell Westbrook and not anybody else but that."



Anthony Davis: “He's just been in attack mode. That's why we brought him here, to be Russell Westbrook and not anybody else but that." https://t.co/Hlm14D6eEX

Westbrook's main task against the San Antonio Spurs would be to keep the intensity up whenever LeBron James isn't on the floor. That's why he was acquired in the first place, but if he keeps turning the ball over cheaply, the LA Lakers may find it difficult to keep the momentum going when James is on the bench.

LA Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook | G - Wayne Ellington | F - LeBron James | F - Trevor Ariza | C - Dwight Howard.

Spurs vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers easily defeated the San Antonio Spurs when the two teams met last time. The Lakeshow do not have the momentum right now, but they would be motivated to do well after a string of poor performances.

They have always found a way to bounce back and would see this as an ideal matchup to get back on track, considering the Spurs aren't among the strongest teams in the league right now.

Where to watch Spurs vs Lakers

Also Read Article Continues below

KENS and Spectrum SportsNet will provide local coverage of the game between the San Antonio Spurs and LA Lakers. Fans can also view the match online via NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal