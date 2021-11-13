San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Prediction & Match Preview - November 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will head to Staples Center to face the Los Angeles Lakers in an exciting NBA regular-season game on Sunday. The last game between the two teams went into OT. However, the Lakers held their nerves to take away a 125-121 win that night.

Since then, the Spurs have managed to win three games and are placed 12th in the Western Conference. They last played the Dallas Mavericks on Friday. Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis combined for 64 points to hand the Spurs a heavy 109-123 loss. They will be hoping to keep the disappointment from the loss aside and focus on putting up a good performance against the Purple and Gold to get to their fifth win of the season.

Meanwhile, the LA Lakers come into the game after facing a disappointing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The two teams played a close first half, but in the third quarter the Timberwolves took a big lead, post which they went on to take a stunning 107-83 win on the night. The Purple and Gold will be hoping to respond strongly to this defeat by putting up a good performance against Spurs on Sunday.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Sunday, November 14, 4:30 PM ET [Monday, November 15, 2:00 AM IST]

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have a young and exciting roster for this season. They have managed to win four out of their 12 games and sit in 12th place in the Western Conference. In their last game against the Lakers, the Spurs gave it their best shot, but fell short in OT. This time around they will not leave anything behind and will push for a win against the Purple and Gold at Staples.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs v Milwaukee Bucks

Dejounte Murray has been playing extremely well for the San Antonio Spurs this season. He is averaging 18.1 PPG, 7.7 RPG and 7.8 APG while shooting at 44.9% efficiency from the field. The youngster will be hoping to have a big night against the Lakers and lead the franchise to their fifth win of the season.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Doug McDermott, C - Drew Banks

Los Angeles Lakers Preview

The Los Angeles Lakers were slowly looking to have found their way this season. They had two consecutive wins before losing to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. After 13 games, the Lakers hold a 7-6 record and sit at seventh place in the Western Conference. A win against the Spurs would be a great boost for them as it will help improve their record and prepare for a tough round of fixtures in the coming weeks.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Charlotte Hornets v Los Angeles Lakers

Russell Westbrook is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league. His arrival at the Lakers was one of the blockbuster trades of the offseason. Although he started off slowly, Russ is steadily getting to his best. With LeBron out for a while, the onus of winning games for the Lakers lies on Anthony Davis and him. However, the impact Russ has on the game is different and with AD playing through a few injuries, Westbrook will be one of the most important players for the Lakers in the game on Sunday.

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers Let’s show Russ some birthday love 🎂 Let’s show Russ some birthday love 🎂 https://t.co/RY5SdU0Yer

Los Angeles Lakers Predicted Lineup

G - Russell Westbrook, G - Avery Bradley, F - Wayne Ellington, F - Kent Bazemore, C - Anthony Davis

Spurs vs Lakers Match Prediction

The LA Lakers have not gotten off to the greatest of starts. However, with injuries plaguing the team, things have not completely gone in their favor. In recent games they have produced some inspiring performances and are slowly looking to be playing like a team. There is a lot of talent on the roster and considering that, they look like a team that will come off the encounter with a win on Sunday.

Where to watch the Lakers vs Spurs game ?

All NBA games will be available on the official NBA app. The Lakers vs. Spurs game will also be locally available on Spectrum SportsNet and Bally Sports Southwest.

