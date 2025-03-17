San Antonio Spurs vs LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 17 | 2024-25 NBA season

The LA Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Monday at the Crypto.com Arena. The teams have had intriguing battles this season in their three previous matchups. The Lakers hold the season series with a 2-1 advantage. However, San Antonio earned the bragging rights when the teams last met on Jan. 13 with a 126-102 win.

Interestingly, that was the turning point of the Lakers' season and for the Spurs, too, in many ways. The Lakers upgraded their status as contenders, while the Spurs inched closer to the lottery. LA was also bolstered by the biggest trade in NBA history after Luka Doncic joined the team.

Meanwhile, the Spurs fell deeper into the lottery spots after Victor Wembanyama got shut down after the All-Star break with a blood clot issue and De'Aaron Fox on Thursday.

The Lakers enter this game behind a 107-96 win over the Phoenix Suns, snapping a four-game losing streak. Meanwhile, the Spurs won 119-115 in their previous outing against the New Orleans Pelicans. They have gone 2-3 in their past five games.

The Lakers are the overwhelming favorites to win this contest with a -9-point spread and -437 money line (odds could change closer to tipoff).

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers Injury Reports for Mar. 17

San Antonio Spurs injury report

The Spurs have eight players on their injury report. Charles Bassey (knee), De'Aaron Fox (finger) and Victor Wembanyama (shoulder) have been ruled out because of injuries.

Meanwhile, Malaki Branham, David Duke Jr., Harrison Ingram and Riley Minix are out on G League assignment.

Jordan McLaughlin is questionable with a left Achilles tendon.

LA Lakers injury report

The Lakers have ruled out LeBron James (groin), Rui Hachimura (knee) and Maxi Kleber (foot).

Meanwhile, Luka Doncic (knee), Jaxson Hayes (knee), Gabe Vincent (knee) and Dorian Finney-Smith (ankle) are day-to-day but likely to play.

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Lakers Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Mar. 17

San Antonio Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

The Spurs could start Chris Paul and Stephon Castle in the backcourt with Devin Vassell and Harrison Barnes as forwards and Bismack Biyombo at center.

PG Chris Paul Blake Wesley Jordan McLaughlin* SG Stephon Castle Julian Champagnie SF Devin Vassell Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan C Bismack Biyombo Sandro Mamukelashvili

LA Lakers starting lineup and depth chart

The Lakers could start Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves as the guards, with Jordan Goodwin, Dorian Finney-Smith and Jaxson Hayes in the frontcourt.

PG Luka Doncic Shake Milton Bronny James SG Austin Reaves Gabe Vincent

SF Jordan Goodwin Jarred Vanderbilt Cam Reddish PF Dorian Finney-Smith Dalton Knecht Markieff Morris C Jaxson Hayes Christian Koloko Alex Len

