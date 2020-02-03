San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Prediction - 3rd February 2020

Kawhi Leonard will face off against his former team at Staples Center

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs LA Clippers

Date & Time: Monday, 3rd February 2020 (10:30 PM ET)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last Game Result

San Antonio Spurs (22-26): 114-90 win over the Charlotte Hornets (1st February)

LA Clippers (34-15): 118-106 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (1st February)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday to improve to 22-26 for the season, and Gregg Popovich's side is now just 1.5 games back from the final playoff spot in the West. Following LaMarcus Aldridge's return to fitness, Popovich has a fully healthy roster to call upon, while DeMar DeRozan is currently enjoying his best patch of form since joining the Spurs back in 2018. Nevertheless, the Spurs suffered a heavy defeat in their last outing against the Clippers, and they have won just eight games on the road so far this season.

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus remains a key player for the Spurs

After missing consecutive games, Aldridge returned for the win against the Hornets but scored just 8 points in 28 minutes. Nevertheless, the 34-year-old has been excellent since the turn of the year and holds season averages of 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.7 blocks per contest.

Spurs Predicted Lineup:

DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes

Advertisement

L.A. Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers have won seven of their past 10 games to climb to second in the Western Conference standings. Following months of inconsistency, Doc Rivers' team appears to be hitting form at the right time of the season - and Paul George looked sharp during the win over the Timberwolves after missing more than a month through injury. While LA's defense has yet to click, only four other teams are averaging more points per game, and the Clippers have lost just five games at Staples Center.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has started 2020 in excellent form

Kawhi Leonard is enjoying an excellent debut season with the Clippers, and he has especially been impressive since the turn of the year. Over his last 10 appearances, Leonard has averaged 34.4 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game - and the 28-year-old will be eager to punish his former side.

Clippers Predicted Lineup:

Kawhi Leonard, Maurice Harkless, Ivica Zubac, Patrick Beverley, Paul George

Spurs vs Clippers Match Prediction

The Spurs have shown signs of life over the past few weeks, although Popovich's team remains desperately poor on the road, and with Leonard and George firing, the Clippers should have enough quality to pick up a 35th win of the season.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Clippers?

The game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports Prime Ticket and FOX Sports Southwest - San Antonio from 10:30 PM (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.