San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers: Match Preview and Predictions - 31st October 2019

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Clippers

Date and time: Thursday, October 31st 2019, 10:30 p.m. E.T.

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA.

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs (3-0): 113-110 victory over Portland Trail Blazers (October 28th, 2019)

Los Angeles Clippers (3-1): 111-96 victory over Charlotte Hornets (October 28th, 2019)

Match overview

The Spurs vs the Clippers is a match-up of two teams that made the 2019 NBA Playoffs but bowed out in the 1st round. Since then, the Spurs have a key member of their roster who has returned to action and the Clippers have revamped their lineup but also reshaped the balance of power in the NBA’s West.

The Spurs relied heavily on last year’s new acquisition, DeMar DeRozan to not only run their offense but score as well. He did a splendid job averaging 21.2ppg and a career-high 6.2apg. It should help Dejounte Murray who missed last season because of a leg injury and is back now. This season, Murray is averaging 14.7ppg, 6apg, and 8.3rpg for the undefeated Spurs.

The Clippers have the basketball universe watching their every move. They have started the season 3-1. The Clippers have not yet showcased their two prized off-season acquisitions in the same game as Paul George is recuperating from shoulder surgery.

NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard is leading the Clippers with 27ppg on 51% shooting and 36.8% from behind the 3-point arc. He is also averaging 7.5apg.

Key players

Dejounte Murray in action

Spurs – Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray missed his third NBA season due to a torn ACL in his right knee. A year later, he is back for the San Antonio Spurs at the point guard position. In consideration of the fact that he missed a year, the young Spurs guard has made a significant advancement in his production value to the team.

At the end of his second season, which was 2017/18, he was just averaging 8.1ppg in just over 21.5mpg. While it is just 3 games into the new season, his current production level, if it lasts the season, is an increase of 6.6ppg in just 1.5 mpg more than his last full season. This is significant as the Spurs have 5 double-digit scorers and Rudy Gay is averaging just 9.7ppg. The Spurs are putting up 119ppg but that ranks 22nd in the NBA.

Clippers – Montrezl Harrell

Kawhi Leonard and Paul George are the stars of the Clippers. However, even stars need help and with Paul George recovering from shoulder surgery, Montrezl Harrell has once again stepped up to help his team. After the 2018/19 season, Harrell was a runner-up to teammate and eventual Sixth Man of the Year award winner Lou Williams. Harrell's consideration was on the strength of 16.6ppg and 6.5rpg in 26.3mpg.

Harrell has once again upped his minutes and production already, averaging 30.5mpg and 20.5ppg with 6.8rpg. Now in his 5th season, Harrell just keeps getting better and is one of a handful of productive Clippers' role players that make them the favored class of the West. In the last victory by the Clippers over the Hornets, he had 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Predicted starting lineups

Spurs – DeMar DeRozan, Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles

Clippers – Landry Shamet, Patrick Beverley, Kawhi Leonard, Patrick Patterson, Ivica Zubac

Spurs vs Clippers Match Prediction

There are 3 undefeated teams in the NBA and the Spurs represent one of those teams. The Spurs have had good bench support in all three of their victories with the high point being a 50 point contribution in a 3-point victory over the Trail Blazers on Monday night.

The Clippers’ three victories have been by double-digits (10, 19, and 15 points). Their only loss came at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday night in a 122-130 defeat. The Clippers are 1-1 on the road and 2-0 at home. They are also the top offensive team in the NBA at the moment, averaging 121.5ppg and are top in 3-point shooting at 40.6%.

The Clippers get 20-plus point production from multiple players which shows how deep their lineup is. A victory can be expected for the Los Angeles Clippers at the Staples Center.

Where to watch Spurs vs Clippers?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on tv on CBS KENS-TV, Fox Sports or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.