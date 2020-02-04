San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th February 2020

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers should be an enticing contest

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers

Date & Time: Tuesday, 4th February 2020, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Last game result

San Antonio Spurs (22-27): 105-108 loss against Los Angeles Clippers (3 Feb, Monday)

Los Angeles Lakers (37-11): 129-113 win against Sacramento Kings (1 Feb, Saturday)

San Antonio Spurs preview

Despite an underwhelming start to the season, the Spurs are slowly getting back on track. Back to back wins against Charlotte and Utah were good results. The loss to the Clippers was expected as they close out their road trip against the Lakers. Currently ranked ninth in the Western Conference, they stand 1.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies. With Coach Pop leading the way, expect the Spurs to make the playoffs yet again.

Key player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan has played at an all-star level this season

Averaging 23.1 points, 5.6 rebounds and 5.2 assists, DeRozan is having an all-star caliber season. Despite the Spurs being ninth in the Western Conference, the forward has been having his best season since the 2016-17 Toronto Raptors days. He’s scored 20 plus points in the six of the last seven games. Good signs for Spurs as they continue to climb and make the playoffs.

Spurs Predicted lineup:

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldridge

Los Angeles Lakers preview

The Los Angeles Lakers steamrolled the Sacramento Kings last time they took to court. After back to back losses to Philly and Portland they needed a resounding performance. At the top of the Western Conference, the Lakers hold a 3.5 games buffer over the second-placed Clippers. Anthony Davis leads the team in scoring while the Lakers are seventh in the league in terms of points scored per game and have one of the best defenses in the competition.

Key player – LeBron James

LeBron James is a contender for the MVP this campaign

Arguably the MVP so far, LeBron James is having a stellar season. Averaging 25 points, 10.7 assists, and 7.7 rebounds this term, LeBron is leading the Lakers to the number one spot on the Western Conference. The aim is to win the championship and LeBron seems to be on the right track with his performances.

Lakers predicted lineup:

Avery Bradley, Danny Green, LeBron James, Anthony Davis, JaVale McGee

Spurs vs Lakers match predictions

Spurs have an atrocious away record while the Lakers have been impeccable so far this season. After a hammering win against Sacramento, the Lakers are the favorites to win this encounter.

Where to watch Spurs vs Lakers

The game will be broadcasted on TNT and Spectrum Sportsnet. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.