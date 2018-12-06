NBA 2018-19, Los Angeles Lakers vs San Antonio Spurs: Preview and Prediction

Los Angeles Lakers (14-9) vs San Antonio Spurs (11-13), Staples Center

Los Angeles Lakers face San Antonio Spurs tonight at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The Lakers won their previous match against the Phoenix Suns, whereas the Spurs were blown out by the Utah Jazz, so the home team should come in with a great deal more confidence and momentum.

The San Antonio Spurs perspective

The Spurs have lost six out of their last nine games. The game against the Jazz on Tuesday was an extremely one-sided one, and would have given plenty of concern to the team management.

LaMarcus Aldridge and DeMar DeRozan scored 16 points each and looked distinctly off-colour. The Jazz, on the other hand, had seven players in double figures and looked like the better team at both the ends of the floor.

If we talk about road games, the Spurs have lost eight out of their 10, which is not a good sign for them considering they are playing such a tough team tonight in their own backyard.

The Los Angeles Lakers perspective

The Lakers are coming off a massive victory against the Phoenix Suns. With this victory, they have extended their run of good form to six wins in their last seven games.

LeBron James is scoring at an average of 27.8 points and 6.7 assists this season, and Kyle Kuzma is averaging 16.6 points. The team is playing better with each game, and the bench is also putting up some good numbers.

Lonzo Ball is trying to be more aggressive, which is a good sign for the team. The team, however, needs to work on its defense as they are letting the opponent score easy baskets.

The Lakers are shooting 34.5% from the three-point line and 70.6% from the free-throws. They have won seven of their last eight home games, which is an excellent sign for them as they host the Spurs tonight.

How things might unfold tonight

The Spurs are playing sub-par basketball right now and seem to lack scoring depth. They have won only two games on the road, and their defence is also a big issue as they are not able to make the required stops in any match.

The Lakers, meanwhile, look confident and have been improving lately. I would give this one to the Lakers.

Injury update

- Spurs: Dejounte Murray (knee), Pau Gasol (foot)

- Lakers: Alex Caruso (ankle), Rajon Rondo (hand)

Prediction: The Lakers to beat the Spurs comfortably.

