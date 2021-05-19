San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 19th 2021 | NBA Play-in Tournament 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will lock horns with the Memphis Grizzlies in their 2020-21 NBA play-in tournament clash at the FedExForum on Wednesday. The game will pit the Western Conference’s no. 10 seed (Spurs) against the no. 9 seed (Grizzlies) in a battle that would determine who lives on to fight another day.

The winner of this tie will next play the loser of the game between the No. 8 Golden State Warriors and No. 7 LA Lakers for the right to advance as the eighth seed in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The Memphis Grizzlies won five of their last six games, including five on the trot, before dropping their final game of the regular season to the Golden State Warriors. Led by Ja Morant and Jonas Valanciunas, the Grizzlies heated up just in time to play winning basketball in the final two weeks before the play-in tournament.

DeMar DeRozan (#10) attacks the basket while guarded by Payton Pritchard (#11).

Meanwhile, DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs limped through the last three weeks of the regular season. They lost ten of their last 12 games and have not won one in a week. That's disconcerting for a team looking to make the playoffs, especially one that’s coached by five-time NBA champion Gregg Popovich.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Zion Williamson (#1) drives the ball around Trey Lyles (#41).

The San Antonio Spurs have submitted several names in their injury report for Wednesday’s game against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Trey Lyles has been listed as questionable and isn't expected to play significant minutes due to an ankle sprain that has sidelined him for months. The next three players have been ruled out of Wednesday encounter with the Grizzlies.

The Spurs acquired DaQuan Jeffries after he was waived by the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He also played for the Sacramento Kings this season, averaging 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds. He’s currently not with the team, though.

Luka Samanic has a broken hand after fracturing his left fourth metacarpal during the loss against the Brooklyn Nets a week ago. He is likely out for the season. Meanwhile, Derrick White is unlikely to make another appearance this season after suffering a severe ankle sprain in late April.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Grayson Allen (#3) is looking to pass the ball.

The Memphis Grizzlies are relatively healthy, but they have a few players in their injury report.

Grayson Allen is questionable for the play-in game against the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday. He is dealing with abdominal soreness, which has kept him out of action for seven games in a row.

Lastly, Sean McDermott will not be available for the Memphis Grizzlies, as he is nursing a sore left foot and has not played since April 30.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Lonnie Walker IV and Devin Vassell took turns in replacing the injured White as a starter in the last two weeks of the regular season. But Vassell will likely come off the bench on Wednesday, with Tre Jones and Quinndary Weatherspoon as the San Antonio Spurs’ other options at the guard spot.

Without Samanic and with Lyles questionable, Rudy Gay will likely play more minutes, but coach Popovich could give additional playing time to Drew Eubanks and Gorgui Dieng as well. Pop also has Keita Bates-Diop waiting in the wings.

Memphis Grizzlies

Allen’s absence has elevated Jaren Jackson Jr. to the starting lineup and Dillon Brooks to the vacant shooting guard spot. Tyus Jones and De'Anthony Melton have also received an uptick in playing time, with Allen out.

McDermott hasn’t played much for the Memphis Grizzlies this season, so his absence isn't likely to affect their rotation against the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker IV l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant l Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks l Small Forward - Kyle Anderson l Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. l Center - Jonas Valanciunas