San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Match Preview and Predictions - 10th January 2020

Jame FOLLOW ANALYST Preview Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics

Match details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date and time: Friday, 10 January 2020, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedExForum, Memphis, Tennessee

Last game results

San Antonio Spurs (16-20): 129-114 win against the Boston Celtics (8 January 2020)

Memphis Grizzlies (16-22): 119-112 win against the Minnesota Timberwolves (7 January 2020)

San Antonio Spurs preview

The San Antonio Spurs had a great win against the Boston Celtics in the last match after beating the table toppers Milwaukee Bucks in the match before. The Spurs have gradually started to find their team chemistry after a very poor start to the season.

The Spurs have a 16-20 record and occupy the 8th place in the Western Conference playoff standings. They face a tough battle at Memphis in the upcoming match.

Key player - DeMar DeRozan

San Antonio Spurs v Boston Celtics

DeMar DeRozan has been at the top of his game for the San Antonio Spurs. He has been the best player for the Spurs and leads the team in scoring.

Advertisement

DeRozan is averaging 21.8 points and 5 rebounds per game in the 36 games that he has featured in this season. He scored a game-high 30 points in the win against the Boston Celtics.

Spurs predicted lineup

Dejounte Murray, Bryn Forbes, DeMar DeRozan, Trey Lyles, LeMarcus Aldridge

Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the pleasant surprises of the season. They have performed exceedingly well and are vying for playoff contention almost midway into the season.

The Grizzlies have a 16-22 record and are the 9th ranked team in the Western Conference. They are just one game behind the 8th ranked San Antonio Spurs, and will be looking to get a win in this match.

Key player - Ja Morant

Memphis Grizzlies v Phoenix Suns

Ja Morant has looked the best player in this year's rookie class in the absence of Zion Williamson. He has been lethal and explosive and has already created some highlight reels in his young career.

Morant is averaging 17.8 points and 6.6 assists in the 32 games that he has played this season. He has also been highly efficient and has been shooting 48.5% from the field and almost 40% from the 3PT line.

Grizzlies predicted lineup

Ja Morant, Jae Crowder, Dillon Brooks, Jaren Jackson Jr., Jonas Valanciunas

Spurs vs Grizzlies Match Prediction

Both the Spurs and the Grizzlies posted great victories in their respective last matches. They were struggling at the start of the season but have gained momentum and are playing very good basketball at the moment.

Prediction: The Memphis Grizzlies to have a tight win at home against the San Antonio Spurs.

Where to watch Spurs vs Grizzlies?

This Western Conference match-up can be seen on Fox Sports South West San Antonio and Fox Sports South East - Memphis, or you can stream it live online with NBA League Pass.