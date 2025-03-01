San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 1 | NBA 2024-25 Season

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Saturday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Thus far, the Grizzlies have dominated the season series, defeating the Spurs on Jan. 15, Jan. 17, and Mar. 1.

The Spurs (24-33) have the third-worst record in the Western Conference. They are trying to arrest a four-game skid, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (38-21) are the No. 3 team in the West and are coming off a 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Charles Bassey won't be suiting up against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, as will Victor Wembanyama, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan has been ruled as day-to-day as he deals with a head injury.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

GG Jackson (eye) and Zyon Pullin (knee) have been deemed day-to-day.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

San Antonio Spurs

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Chris Paul Stephon Castle Jordan McLaughlin De'Aaron Fox Keldon Johnson Blake Wesley Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie Malaki Branham Harrison Barnes Jeremy Sochan Bismack Biyombo Sandro Mamukelashvili

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters 2nd unit 3rd unit Ja Morant Scotty Pippen Jr. Cam Spencer Desmond Bane Luke Kennard John Konchar Jaylen Wells Vince Williams Jr. Lamar Stevens Jaren Jackson Jr. Brandon Clarke Marvin Bagley III Zach Edey Santi Aldama Jay Huff

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

De'Aaron Fox vs Desmond Bane

De'Aaron Fox is still getting acclimated to his new environment in San Antonio after coming over via a trade involving the Sacramento Kings. In the 10 games that he's played for his new team, Fox is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Desmond Bane has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Grizzlies. This season, Bane is putting up 18.2 points per game on 49% shooting from the field.

Harrison Barnes vs Jaren Jackson Jr.

Though Jaren Jackson is a proven commodity on defense, his offensive skill set bears similarity with that of Barnes, as they're both stretch forwards who lure their big defenders out on the perimeter. Notably, Harrison Barnes (41.4% off 4.0 attempts per game) has a better outside shooting percentage than JJJ (35.8% off 5.2 attempts per game).

Chris Paul vs Ja Morant

In this matchup of court generals, Ja Morant has a clear advantage in speed and athleticism. Chris Paul, however, remains one of the most cerebral minds in the sport today. Both point guards will want to set the tone and dictate a pace that they'd be comfortable with.

