  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 1 | NBA 2024-25 Season

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Mar. 1 | NBA 2024-25 Season

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Mar 01, 2025 13:19 GMT
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn
NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at San Antonio Spurs - Source: Imagn

The San Antonio Spurs will face the Memphis Grizzlies at FedEx Forum on Saturday. This will be the fourth and final meeting between the two teams this season. Thus far, the Grizzlies have dominated the season series, defeating the Spurs on Jan. 15, Jan. 17, and Mar. 1.

Ad

The Spurs (24-33) have the third-worst record in the Western Conference. They are trying to arrest a four-game skid, with their most recent loss coming at the hands of the Houston Rockets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies (38-21) are the No. 3 team in the West and are coming off a 114-113 loss to the New York Knicks on Friday.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury report

San Antonio Spurs injury report

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Charles Bassey won't be suiting up against the Grizzlies due to a knee injury, as will Victor Wembanyama, who has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a blood clot in his shoulder. Meanwhile, Jeremy Sochan has been ruled as day-to-day as he deals with a head injury.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Memphis Grizzlies injury report

GG Jackson (eye) and Zyon Pullin (knee) have been deemed day-to-day.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Predicted starting lineups and depth chart

San Antonio Spurs

Ad
Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Chris PaulStephon CastleJordan McLaughlin
De'Aaron FoxKeldon JohnsonBlake Wesley
Devin VassellJulian ChampagnieMalaki Branham
Harrison BarnesJeremy Sochan
Bismack BiyomboSandro Mamukelashvili
Ad

Memphis Grizzlies

Starters2nd unit3rd unit
Ja MorantScotty Pippen Jr.Cam Spencer
Desmond BaneLuke KennardJohn Konchar
Jaylen WellsVince Williams Jr.Lamar Stevens
Jaren Jackson Jr.Brandon ClarkeMarvin Bagley III
Zach EdeySanti AldamaJay Huff
Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies: Key matchups

De'Aaron Fox vs Desmond Bane

De'Aaron Fox is still getting acclimated to his new environment in San Antonio after coming over via a trade involving the Sacramento Kings. In the 10 games that he's played for his new team, Fox is averaging 19.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists.

Desmond Bane has spent all five seasons of his NBA career with the Grizzlies. This season, Bane is putting up 18.2 points per game on 49% shooting from the field.

Ad

Harrison Barnes vs Jaren Jackson Jr.

Though Jaren Jackson is a proven commodity on defense, his offensive skill set bears similarity with that of Barnes, as they're both stretch forwards who lure their big defenders out on the perimeter. Notably, Harrison Barnes (41.4% off 4.0 attempts per game) has a better outside shooting percentage than JJJ (35.8% off 5.2 attempts per game).

Chris Paul vs Ja Morant

In this matchup of court generals, Ja Morant has a clear advantage in speed and athleticism. Chris Paul, however, remains one of the most cerebral minds in the sport today. Both point guards will want to set the tone and dictate a pace that they'd be comfortable with.

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी