San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction and Betting Tips | Mar. 1, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday in their fourth and final meeting of the season. San Antonio needs a win, as it's on a four-game losing streak and lost all its games against Memphis this season. However, with Victor Wembanyama out, it could turn into another tough night for San Antonio.

The Grizzlies, meanwhile, will also look to end their streak of inconsistent results. Memphis holds the third seed in the Western Conference but is in danger of slipping off the standings. Their matchup against a struggling San Antonio team presents the perfect opportunity to get back on track.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Spurs-Grizzlies showdown kicks off from the FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee on Saturday. The game is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. EST (5 p.m. PT) and will be streamed live on NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Spurs (+340) vs Grizzlies (-430)

Odds: Spurs (+11) vs. Grizzlies (-11)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o241 -110) vs. Grizzlies (u241 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The visitors have gone 3-7 since acquiring De’Aaron Fox ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Unfortunately, Fox’s addition to the roster hasn’t produced the desired results. The 27-year-old has been solid, though, averaging 19.6 points, 6.8 assists and 4.4 rebounds.

However, Fox alone can’t carry the team to victory, which is a shame, as Wembanyama will be out for the rest of the season. It will now be up to Chris Paul, Fox and Devin Vassell to lead the charge and make something out of the rest of the season.

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have also faltered, going 5-5 in their last 10 games. However, the team is holding on to the third seed in the Western Conference and will likely produce a positive result.

Memphis' defense is as solid as ever, and with Ja Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr. available, they will likely pose a significant challenge.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies predicted starting lineup

Spurs

PG: Chris Paul | SG: De’Aaron Fox | SF: Devin Vassell | PF: Harrison Barnes | C: Bismack Biyombo

Grizzlies

PG: Ja Morant | SG: Desmond Bane | SF: Jaylen Wells | PF: Jaren Jackson Jr. | C: Zach Edey

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Jaren Jackson Jr. has been consistent since the All-Star game, averaging 20.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists in five games.

However, this upcoming game could be a big night for the 25-year-old, as he won’t have to deal with Victor Wembanyama. Without Wemby to cover him, it would be smart to bet on Jackson surpassing his points prop of 22.5.

De’Aaron Fox has been getting more attention from defenders since Wembanyama’s injury.

As a result, the 27-year-old is only putting up 19.6 points per game, down from his season average of 24 points per game. Fox is struggling and will likely fail to reach his points prop of 22.5 against Memphis’ solid defense.

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

Memphis should be able to cover the spread and win against a struggling San Antonio team. Without Victor Wembanyama on the floor, the team will have their hands full with Jaren Jackson and Ja Morant.

