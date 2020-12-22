San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Prediction & Match Preview - December 23, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

There will be 13 games on Wednesday, December 23, as the 2020-21 NBA regular season gets underway. The Memphis Grizzlies will be hosting the San Antonio Spurs in what should be a very exciting matchup from start to finish.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies - NBA Regular Season Game

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 23, 2020 - 8 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, TN

Check out the complete 2020-21 NBA schedule right here.

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to start the season and will be ready to put their talented roster to work against the young Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night. The Grizzlies, who lost in the Western Conference Play-in Game last year, will be looking to continue their improvement over recent years.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs are led by Gregg Popovich, now entering his 25th year as the Spurs head coach. Popovich has won five NBA Championships as head coach of the Spurs and built the foundation of what we know to be Spurs basketball today. Last year, after a frustrating 32-39 finish, San Antonio missed the playoffs for the first time in Popovich's career.

San Antonio Spurs v Cleveland Cavaliers

The San Antonio Spurs will be looking to improve upon their record from last season and become contenders in a loaded Western Conference. Wednesday will be a big test for the Spurs and a chance to prove their legitimacy against the up-and-coming Memphis Grizzlies.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

The San Antonio Spurs will have high hopes for their superstar shooting guard DeMar DeRozan this year. DeRozan led the Spurs in points and assists last season and will be expected to have the same or better offensive production this year.

Last season, DeRozan averaged 22.1 points and 5.6 assists per game. He is the leader of the Spurs' offense and will hope to get his team back in the playoffs this year.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

C LeMarcus Aldridge, F Rudy Gay, F DeMar DeRozan, G DeJounte Murray, G Lonnie Walker IV

_________________________________________________________________

Memphis Grizzlies Preview

Memphis Grizzlies v Utah Jazz

The young, talented, energetic Memphis Grizzlies, led by superstar Ja Morant, have been one of the most exciting teams in the NBA over the past calendar year. After a heartbreaking loss to the Portland Trailblazers in the Western Conference Play-in last year, the Grizzlies will be out for revenge this season.

Key Player - Ja Morant

After a breakout rookie season last year, Ja Morant is no longer a secret weapon for the Memphis Grizzlies. After posting a team leading 7.7 assists per game last season, it is evident that Morant's playmaking ability is already in the NBA's top tier. Combining that with a 47% overall field goal percentage, Morant should be regarded as one of the best guards in the league. With a big performance by Ja Morant, the Grizzlies have a very good chance of taking down the San Antonio Spurs.

Memphis Grizzlies Predicted Lineup

C Jonas Valanciunas, F Kyle Anderson, F Dillon Brooks, G Grayson Allen, G Ja Morant

_________________________________________________________________

Spurs vs Grizzlies Prediction

DeMar DeRozan and the San Antonio Spurs will likely have a much better outcome this season and should be a strong contender in the West. This will not be enough to overcome the skillful Memphis Grizzlies and their young stars, however. I predict a Grizzlies' victory but a very close, fun game nonetheless.

Where to watch Spurs vs Grizzlies

San Antonio- and Memphis-area stations will be broadcasting the game on Fox Sports Southwest. For fans that want to catch all the action, every game is available through the NBA League Pass.