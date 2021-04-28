San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - April 28th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs will continue their Eastern Conference road trip in the 2020-21 NBA when they visit the American Airlines Arena to take on the Miami Heat on Wednesday.

In their first meeting of the season, the Miami Heat won by 20 points. However, the Miami Heat have struggled for consistency all season; they've won against strong teams but have conceded leads against weaker ones. They are coming off a loss to the Chicago Bulls, despite a 33-point effort by Jimmy Butler.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs face the toughest remaining schedule of all teams, and several analysts expect them to significantly drop in the conference standings. They are ninth in the Western Conference at the moment, and their upcoming fixtures see them take on the Utah Jazz twice, Phoenix Suns twice and the Milwaukee Bucks, the Phialdelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets once.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

A key reason for the San Antonio Spurs' success of late is their largely healthy roster while the rest of the league is grappling with injuries.

They have just two names in their injury report for this game. Trey Lyles is out due to a right ankle sprain; shooting guard Derrick White is also ruled out for the same reason.

NBA INJURY ALERT: Spurs PG/SG Derrick White (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game vs. the Heat. pic.twitter.com/1iAAujDnlK — DK Nation (@dklive) April 27, 2021

Miami Heat

The Miami Heat have reported several injuries lately. Their two most active bench players, Tyler Herro and Kendrick Nunn, are listed as questionable due to right foot soreness and neck spasms, respectively.

Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo is out due to soreness in his right ankle and will miss his 11th straight game. Gabe Vincent is suffering from right ankle soreness as well but is listed as probable for this game.

Heat injury report for Wednesday vs. Spurs

Victor Oladipo (knee): out

Tyler Herro (foot): questionable

Kendrick Nunn (neck): questionable

Gabe Vincent (knee): probable

Duncan Robinson not on injury report, after leaving Monday's game with stomach illness. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 27, 2021

Andre Iguodala is dealing with hip issues but hasn't been listed in the injury report. Duncan Robinson has also been left out in the report despite exiting Monday's game with a stomach illness.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs will miss their starting two-guard Derrick White, who is ruled out. He will likely be replaced by Lonnie Walker IV or Patty Mills.

Meanwhile, the rest of the crew should take their usual spots on the floor. All-star forward DeMar DeRozan will likely be the starting small forward, while Dejounte Murray should start as the point guard.

Keldon Johnson could play the power forward, while Jakob Poeltl will likely reprise his center role. Meanwhile, Rudy Gay, Devin Vassell and Drew Eubanks form the second unit off the bench in their frontcourt.

Miami Heat

With no surprises in their injury report, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra should use the same lineup deployed in their last game.

Jimmy Butler and Duncan Robinson should reprise their usual positions as small forward and shooting guard, respectively. Goran Dragic will likely start as the point guard instead of coming off the bench, as Oladipo and Herro are still recovering.

Trevor Ariza has been playing the power forward lately, and the starting center is All-Star Bam Adebayo, something that could continue in this game as well. Meanwhile, Andre Iguodala and Nemanja Bjelika should see increased minutes off the bench, given the injuries to several players in their injury-riddled roster.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Lonnie Walker IV | Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Miami Heat

Point Guard - Goran Dragic | Shooting Guard - Duncan Robinson | Small Forward - Jimmy Butler | Power Forward - Trevor Ariza | Center - Bam Adebayo.