San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat: Match Preview and Predictions - 15th January 2020
Jan 15, 2020 IST
Match Details
Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat
Date & Time: Saturday, 15 January 2020 (7:30 PM ET)
Venue: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami, FL
Last Game Results
San Antonio Spurs (17-21): 105-104 win over Toronto Raptors (12 January, Sunday)
Miami Heat (27-12): 121-124 loss to New York Knicks (12 January, Sunday)
San Antonio Spurs Preview
Recently, the San Antonio Spurs rallied from 18 down to beat the defending champs, in what was could be a season-changing game for them. They are currently 17-21 (0.447) on the season and have won six of their last ten matchups.
Playing at full strength, the team is shooting over 47% from the field and have beaten three of the top four teams in the Eastern Conference this past week.
Key Player - DeMar DeRozan
DeMar DeRozan has been averaging 22.4 points, 5.3 rebounds and 5.0 assists per game to start off his second season in a Spurs uniform. The 30-year-old forward has played an integral role in the San Antonio squad scoring almost 114 points per contest so far this season.
Moreover, he is shooting a career-high 54% from the floor, despite attempting 16 shots on average. His mid-range game has really taken off in a major way this year, and when coupled with his elite basketball IQ, it makes up for an All-Star caliber talent.
Spurs Predicted Lineup
Trey Lyles, LaMarcus Aldridge, Dejounte Murray, DeMar DeRozan, Bryan Forbes
Miami Heat Preview
The Miami Heat were a strong second in the East behind the Milwaukee Bucks, until they dropped one against the Brooklyn Nets, followed by a stunning loss to the lowly New York Knicks only recently.
Their recent slump meant a slip to third spot on the East standings with a sturdy 27-12 (0.692) win-loss record. Nevertheless, Pat Riley and Jimmy Butler have brought the spotlight back to Miami, and the squad looks promising enough to make a deep playoff run.
Key Player - Jimmy Butler
Jimmy Butler might not be having his highest-scoring season ever, but this might arguably be the most effective year of his entire career. The 10-year veteran is leading a resurgent season down in Miami while averaging a decent 20.7 points per game himself.
Butler is also putting together averages like 5.1 rebounds, 7.1 dimes and 1.9 steals per matchup to go along with his scoring prowess.
Heat Predicted Lineup
Meyers Leonard, Jimmy Butler, Duncan Robinson, Bam Adebayo, Kendrick Nunn
Spurs vs Heat Match Prediction
The Heat will be desperate to get back in the win column after enduring back-to-back losses. However, their opponents are 6-12 on the road this season and are likely to fall short against the versatility of Miami's roster.
Where to watch Spurs vs Heat?
There will be local coverage of the game on Fox Sports Sun and Fox Sports Southwest from 7:30 PM (ET). You can also live stream the game via NBA League Pass.