San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 5

The San Antonio Spurs face the Miami Heat in the California Classic Summer League on Saturday. The Summer League presents a stellar opportunity for league’s rookies to display their skills. It also goes a long way toward filling the on-court basketball gap left by the offseason.

Ad

Both the Spurs and the Heat are known for their ability to develop players and, at times, find diamonds in the rough. So, their upcoming Summer League matchup is expected to be an exciting affair.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Heat-Spurs game will take place at Chase Center on Wednesday. The game will go live at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the contest live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (-196) vs Heat (+178)

Odds: Spurs (+1.5) vs. Heat (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o175 -110) vs. Heat (u175 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat preview

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Heat only made one move in the 2025 draft, selecting Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick. Apart from Jakucionis, they have many young talents on the roster and should field a formidable lineup.

Meanwhile, the Spurs snagged Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks, respectively. They also have the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Stephon White. But it wouldn’t be surprising if White misses the Summer League, as he has grown into a key player for the Spurs.

Ad

Even without him, the Spurs look like a team to beat and are expected to put on a show. But the Heat are no pushovers, reaching the Summer League final ahead of the 2024-25 season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Heat and the Spurs’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Ad

Spurs

Player Position Malachi Flynn Guard Kyle Magnas Guard Jameer Nelson Jr. Guard Carter Bryant Forward David Duke Jr. Guard Dylan Harper Guard Harrison Ingram Forward Riley Minx Guard

Ad

Heat

Player Position Marcus Williams Guard Bryson Warren Guard Kel’el Ware Center Oumar Ballo Center JC Butler Forward Javonte Cooke Guard Dain Dainja Forward Mairon Gardner Guard Kasparas Jakucionis Guard Pelle Larson Forward Kira Lewis Guard Steve Settle Forward Erk Stevenson Guard

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat prediction

Expand Tweet

Ad

While it’s too early to say, the Spurs seem to have more quality on their young roster than Miami and should pull through. While the Heat have stacked their Summer League roster with many names, there are hardly any noticeable talents on the board.

Our prediction: The Spurs to win

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sameer Khan Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.



Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.



Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry. Know More