San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 5

By Sameer Khan
Published Jul 05, 2025 10:14 GMT
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League (Credits: Imagn)

The San Antonio Spurs face the Miami Heat in the California Classic Summer League on Saturday. The Summer League presents a stellar opportunity for league’s rookies to display their skills. It also goes a long way toward filling the on-court basketball gap left by the offseason.

Ad

Both the Spurs and the Heat are known for their ability to develop players and, at times, find diamonds in the rough. So, their upcoming Summer League matchup is expected to be an exciting affair.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat game details and odds

The Heat-Spurs game will take place at Chase Center on Wednesday. The game will go live at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the contest live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (-196) vs Heat (+178)

Odds: Spurs (+1.5) vs. Heat (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs (o175 -110) vs. Heat (u175 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat preview

Ad

The Heat only made one move in the 2025 draft, selecting Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick. Apart from Jakucionis, they have many young talents on the roster and should field a formidable lineup.

Meanwhile, the Spurs snagged Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks, respectively. They also have the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Stephon White. But it wouldn’t be surprising if White misses the Summer League, as he has grown into a key player for the Spurs.

Ad

Even without him, the Spurs look like a team to beat and are expected to put on a show. But the Heat are no pushovers, reaching the Summer League final ahead of the 2024-25 season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Summer League roster

Here's a look at the Heat and the Spurs’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.

Ad

Spurs

Player

Position

Malachi Flynn

Guard

Kyle Magnas

Guard

Jameer Nelson Jr.

Guard

Carter Bryant

Forward

David Duke Jr.

Guard

Dylan Harper

Guard

Harrison Ingram

Forward

Riley Minx

Guard

Ad

Heat

Player

Position

Marcus Williams

Guard

Bryson Warren

Guard

Kel’el Ware

Center

Oumar Ballo

Center

JC Butler

Forward

Javonte Cooke

Guard

Dain Dainja

Forward

Mairon Gardner

Guard

Kasparas Jakucionis

Guard

Pelle Larson

Forward

Kira Lewis

Guard

Steve Settle

Forward

Erk Stevenson

Guard

Ad

San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat prediction

Ad

While it’s too early to say, the Spurs seem to have more quality on their young roster than Miami and should pull through. While the Heat have stacked their Summer League roster with many names, there are hardly any noticeable talents on the board.

Our prediction: The Spurs to win

About the author
Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan

Sameer is an esports and gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who covers a diverse range of topics. He is currently pursuing a BSc degree from BITS, but his love for video games pushed him to pursue a gaming journalism career. He relies on diligent research and fact-checking to deliver top-notch content. He has previously worked in the hospitality sector with the Oberoi Group.

Sameer’s gaming journey began with Rockstar Games’ GTA franchise, specifically
Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories. He strongly prefers multiplayer games, with FPS being his favorite genre, and has devoted 6K+ hours to CS:GO! However, he also dabbles in open-world, story-based games from time to time. Solo RPGs like Horizon Forbidden West hold a soft spot in his heart, and he would readily drop in it given a Jumanji-type scenario.

Sameer makes sure to follow Counter-Strike and Valorant esports tournaments, as he believes that watching a game being played at the highest level can be highly educational. He derives inspiration from Tarik's meteoric rise to become one of the biggest FPS streamers in the world following the release of Valorant.

Outside of work, you can find Sameer playing football or cheering for FC Barcelona. He also likes to read and write poetry.

Know More

Spurs Fan? Check out the latest San Antonio Spurs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications