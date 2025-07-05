San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Prediction and Preview for 2025 NBA Summer League | July 5

The San Antonio Spurs face the Miami Heat in the California Classic Summer League on Saturday. The Summer League presents a stellar opportunity for league’s rookies to display their skills. It also goes a long way toward filling the on-court basketball gap left by the offseason.
Both the Spurs and the Heat are known for their ability to develop players and, at times, find diamonds in the rough. So, their upcoming Summer League matchup is expected to be an exciting affair.
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat game details and odds
The Heat-Spurs game will take place at Chase Center on Wednesday. The game will go live at 4:30 p.m. EST (1:30 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the contest live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.
Moneyline: Spurs (-196) vs Heat (+178)
Odds: Spurs (+1.5) vs. Heat (-1.5)
Total (O/U): Spurs (o175 -110) vs. Heat (u175 -110)
Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat preview
The Heat only made one move in the 2025 draft, selecting Kasparas Jakucionis with the No. 20 pick. Apart from Jakucionis, they have many young talents on the roster and should field a formidable lineup.
Meanwhile, the Spurs snagged Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant with the No. 2 and No. 14 picks, respectively. They also have the 2024 Rookie of the Year, Stephon White. But it wouldn’t be surprising if White misses the Summer League, as he has grown into a key player for the Spurs.
Even without him, the Spurs look like a team to beat and are expected to put on a show. But the Heat are no pushovers, reaching the Summer League final ahead of the 2024-25 season.
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat Summer League roster
Here's a look at the Heat and the Spurs’ summer league rosters ahead of their game on Saturday.
Spurs
Heat
San Antonio Spurs vs Miami Heat prediction
While it’s too early to say, the Spurs seem to have more quality on their young roster than Miami and should pull through. While the Heat have stacked their Summer League roster with many names, there are hardly any noticeable talents on the board.
Our prediction: The Spurs to win
