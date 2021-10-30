San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will travel to the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee to play the Milwaukee Bucks on October 30th. In the pair's second matchup this month, the Bucks, having won the first, will look for another win.

The Bucks, the defending champions, will take on the Spurs with three wins and two losses under their belt this season. Offensively, the Milwaukee Bucks' starting players have been reliable so far. The major issues for the team lie in their defense and bench, though.

Mike Budenholzer is yet to utilize the bench well as a scoring and defensive asset. The San Antonio Spurs are undeniably one of the weaker teams in the league. They could be a decent ball club for the rotation members of the Bucks to showcase their skills and value.

Meanwhile, the San Antonio Spurs have not made the playoffs in the last two seasons. In their five games this season, they have already lost once to the Milwaukee Bucks. They will try not to lose consecutive games against Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Apart from the two-way-contract players who are all set to play in the G League, the Spurs haven't been plagued with too many injuries. One of the key players who remains on their injured list, though, is Doug McDermott.

He is one of the most efficient three-point shooters in the Spurs squad, averaging 1.7 threes per game this season. In his previous game against the Bucks, McDermott landed seven shots from downtown, and led his team in scoring. Although his right knee is recovering well, the 6' 7" guard could miss Saturday's game.

The second player on the Spurs' injured list is Zach Collins. He has not played a single game in the previous season, and was one of the riskier signings by the management. According to Tom Orsborn, a writer with the San Antonio Express-News, Greg Popovich claimed that Collins should be able to return after Christmas. Orsborn wrote:

"Pop says the last he’s heard from medical staff is that the timeline for Zach Collins (ankle) to return is 'after Christmas'. He added that he’s not sure what that means exactly. But it is a positive report, though, for a young player who has been through a lot injury-wise."

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Left ankle stress fracture Doug McDermott Out Right knee inflammation

Milwaukee Bucks Injury Report

The Milwaukee Bucks will host the San Antonio Spurs with four players out due to injuries or reconditioning.

One of them is Brook Lopez, a key player in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship triumph last season. The 7' 0" giant can not only overwhelm the paint, but also stretch defenses, thanks to his downtown shooting. Lopez has only played one game this season, though. His sore back will keep him out of this game on Saturday.

The other big name on their injured list is Jrue Holiday. One of the big three in the Bucks squad, Holiday is the primary point guard for his team. His 17.3 points and 8.7 assists per game in last season's playoffs played a key role in helping the Bucks win the championship.

However, he will remain out for the Spurs game due to a sprained left ankle. The other two injured players listed as out are Bobby Portis and Donte DiVincenzo.

Player Name Status Reason Jrue Holiday Out Sprained left ankle Brooke Lopez Out Sore back Bobby Portis Out Return to competition reconditioning Donte DiVincenzo Out Recovering left ankle

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

With DeMar DeRozan's transfer to the Chicago Bulls, Dejounte Murray has essentially become the best player in the Spurs' roster. He is,not as lethal a scorer like a Ja Morant or a Luka Doncic, but is still the top scorer in San Antonio.

Murray will likely start the game alongside Derrick White in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Jakob Poeltl, who is averaging 15.6 points and 11.2 rebounds this season, will start in the frontcourt with Lonnie Walker IV and Keldon Johnson.

Milwaukee Bucks

The Milwaukee Bucks, even without Holiday, have a decent starting cast. Giannis Antetokounmpo, who exploded for a 40-point game against the Dallas Mavericks, should play in the frontcourt with Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton.

Connaughton is averaging 12.2 points and 2.4 three-pointers per game this season. He a decent player to fill the void created by Holiday's lack of downtown threat. The Bucks' backcourt should be handled by Grayson Allen and George Hill.

San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Lonnie Walker IV | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Milwaukee Bucks

Point Guard - George Hill | Shooting Guard - Grayson Allen | Small Forward - Khris Middleton | Power Forward - Giannis Antetokounmpo | Center - Pat Connaughton.

