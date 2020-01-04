San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th January 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks

Date & Time: Saturday, 4th January 2020 (8:30 PM ET)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Last Game Result

San Antonio Spurs (14-19): 103-109 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder (2nd January)

Milwaukee Bucks (31-5): 106-104 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves (1st January)

San Antonio Spurs Preview

Following a dismal 2019, the San Antonio Spurs were hoping to start the new year on a high against the Oklahoma City Thunder. However, Gregg Popovich's team faded following a promising first-half showing and eventually fell to a 103-109 defeat.

The loss leaves the Spurs 8th in the Western Conference with a 14-19 record, although five teams are within one win of Popovich's team as the battle to make the postseason heats up. January could make or break San Antonio's season, and a win over the Bucks would give the Spurs a huge boost ahead of a pivotal month.

Key Player - LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge remains a vital part of San Antonio's offense

LaMarcus Aldridge's future with the Spurs has been called into question, although the 34-year-old remains his team's most consistent performer. Over 31 games this season, the Texas native is averaging 19.5 points and 7.8 rebounds per contest - and he will be looking to build on his 22-point performance against the Thunder.

Spurs Predicted Lineup:

DeMar DeRozan, LaMarcus Aldridge, Trey Lyles, Bryn Forbes, Dejounte Murray

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks headed into 2020 with the best record in the NBA, and they started the new year with a win as they overcame the Minnesota Timberwolves in a hard-fought contest on Wednesday night. Another huge night from Giannis Antetokounmpo proved enough for the Bucks to improve to 31-5 for the season, and Milwaukee currently leads the league in points per game (119.4). They have also been formidable on their own court (17-2), and Mike Budenholzer will be confident that his side can pick up a fifth consecutive win.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the favorite to be named 2020 MVP

Antetokounmpo was the driving force as the Bucks started the year with a win as he dropped 32 points in 31 minutes against the Timberwolves. The 25-year-old also connected with three of his seven attempts from beyond the arc, and he enters the game against the Spurs averaging 30.4 points, 13.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per contest.

Bucks Predicted Lineup:

Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, Donte DiVincenzo, Eric Bledsoe

Spurs vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Spurs will be aiming to stop their recent slide by picking up a win over the NBA's best team, although Popovich's side has won just four times on the road this season, and another big night from Antetokounmpo should be enough for the Bucks to pick up an 18th home win of the campaign.

Where to Watch Spurs vs Bucks

There will be live coverage on Fox Sports Wisconsin and Fox Sports Southwest - San Antonio from 8:30 PM (ET). Additionally, you can stream the game via NBA League Pass.