San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - October 30th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks in an enticing 2021-22 NBA season game at the Fiserv Forum on Saturday.

The Spurs are coming off a 104-99 loss against divisional rivals, the Dallas Mavericks. Meanwhile, the defending champions lost their last game 113-108 to the Minnesota Timberwolves. They will be desperate to get back on the winning track on Saturday.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA season 2021-22.

Date & Time - Saturday, October 30th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Sunday, October 31st; 5:30 AM IST).

Venue - Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs were a mess at the offensive end against the Dallas Mavericks. Dejounte Murray was their only player who scored more than 20 points on the night. Bryn Forbes contributed 15 points off the bench, but it was not enough to take Gregg Popovich's side across the line against the Mavericks.

The two facts that will irk Popovich ahead of the game against the Bucks are that the Spurs shot 40% from downtown. Secondly, they won the rebounding battle comfortably, but lost the game despite that.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

San Antonio Spurs vs Denver Nuggets

Scoring has been a major issue for the San Antonio Spurs since DeMar DeRozan left. Dejounte Murray is expected to step up and fill that gap this season. Murray has done a decent job of excelling at both the offensive and defensive side of the ball this season. He has put up 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, along with two steals per game.

His shooting, though, has been subpar, as he has shot only 41% and 31% from the field and the three-point range, respectively. Nevertheless, Murray could be Spurs' key player against the Bucks by some distance.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Derrick White; G - DeJounte Murray; F - Doug McDermott; F - Keldon Johnson; C - Jakob Poeltl.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks suffered a shock loss in their last game, despite their talisman Giannis Antetokounmpo going off for 40 points and 16 rebounds. They shot poorly from the floor, and were outrebounded by the Timberwolves. Complacency will certainly not sit well with head coach Mike Budenholzer, who is gunning for a successive title.

The Bucks will also have to be conscious of their effort at the defensive side of the ball. They have been found lacking at that end this season compared to the last. Thanasis Antetokounmpo has given them some solid minutes on that front ,and should continue to do so.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat

The two-time NBA MVP has had a stellar start to his 2021-22 NBA campaign, averaging 27.6 points, 11 rebounds and six assists per game. He is shooting at 52% from the field, and is registering a steal and two blocks per game. If he continues to play this well, there are very few players in the league who are going to be better than him.

Antetokounmpo has been even more physically dominating this year as compared to previous seasons. His matchup with Jakob Poeltl could be a tough one on the night.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G - Jrue Holiday; G - Grayson Allen; F - Khris Middleton; F - Pat Connaughton; C - Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Spurs vs Bucks Match Prediction

The Spurs have been pedestrian in offense so far. Their problems could get compounded when they come up against a strong Bucks defense. The Bucks, meanwhile, will be desperate for a win after a disappointing loss, and should be able to take care of their business on Saturday.

Where to watch Spurs vs Bucks?

Live coverage will be available on Bally Sports Wisconsin and Bally Sports South West. The San Antonio Spurs vs Milwaukee Bucks game can be streamed live on NBA League Pass too.

