San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs end their three-game road trip on Thursday when they face the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center. The Spurs are looking to end a three-game losing streak, while the Timberwolves will try to build on their win over the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday.
The Spurs are 0-2 on their current road trip and have lost three games in a row going into Thursday's matchup. They were able to put up a good fight against the LA Clippers in their last game, but a third quarter drought ended their hopes for a victory. The Spurs eventually lost the game 106-92.
Meanwhile, the Timberwolves are looking to build some momentum and get their winning streak started following a 107-97 win over the Kings. It was a close game after the first half, but the Timberwolves played much better in the second half to get the needed victory.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
The San Antonio Spurs have six players on their injury list heading into the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. All six players are out, only two of them are injured. Zach Collins is still recovering from offseason left ankle surgery, while Jock Landale continues to be in the league's health and safety protocols.
The remaining four players are all healthy with Devontae Cacok, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp all on G League assignment. Jakob Poeltl has been cleared from the NBA's health and safety protocols, but the Spurs are holding him out for reconditioning purposes.
Minnesota Timberwolves Injury Report
The Minnesota Timberwolves have only three players on their injury list going into Thursday's matchup with the San Antonio Spurs. Two players are listed as out while one player is listed as questionable.
Leandor Bolmoro and McKinley Wright IV are both on assignment in the NBA G League, while Josh Okogie is suffering from back spasms. The injury is not considered serious, but it caused Okogie to miss the game against the Sacramento Kings.
San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Predicted Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
The San Antonio Spurs are going into the matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves without their regular starting center. Jakob Poeltl is still working on his conditioning after contracting COVID-19. Drew Eubanks is expected to start at center again with Thaddeus Young getting additional minutes off the bench.
Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are the starting guards, while Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson join Eubanks on the frontcourt. Besides Young, the Spurs have Lonnie Walker, Devin Vessell and Bryn Forbes as options on the bench.
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Minnesota Timberwolves are not expected to make any changes to their starting lineup against the San Antonio Spurs. Karl-Anthony Towns gets the nod at center, while Jarred Vanderbilt continues with his new role as starting power forward.
Anthony Edwards is at small forward, while Patrick Beverley and D'Angelo Russell are the starting guards. Jaden McDaniels lost his place in the starting lineup, but still plays more minutes off the bench. Other players for the Timberwolves are Naz Reid and Malik Beasley. If Josh Okogie cannot play due to back spasms, Taurean Prince is expected to play a few minutes.
San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Starting 5s
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks
Minnesota Timberwolves
Point Guard - Patrick Beverley | Shooting Guard - D'Angelo Russell | Small Forward - Anthony Edwards | Power Forward - Jarred Vanderbilt | Center - Karl-Anthony Towns