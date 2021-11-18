San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction & Match Preview - November 18th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will lock horns with the Minnesota Timberwolves in an exciting NBA regular-season game at Target Center on Thursday.

The Spurs head into this game on the back of a 106-92 defeat against the LA Clippers. Dejounte Murray scored 26 points on the night, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a 106-92 loss. The team will be looking to generate a positive result on Thursday in order to get their campaign back on track.

Meanwhile, the Timberwolves head into this encounter on the back of a stunning win against the Sacramento Kings. Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns scored 26 and 22 points, respectively, to lead the franchise to their fifth win of the season. The team will be hoping to carry the same momentum into Thursday's game and secure another victory at home.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves | NBA Season 2021-22

Date & Time: Thursday, November 18, 9:00 PM ET [Friday, November 19, 6:30 AM IST]

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs come into Thursday's game after suffering a 106-92 defeat against the LA Clippers

The San Antonio Spurs have not had a great start to their 2021-22 NBA campaign. They currently hold a 4-10 record and are languishing in the 13th position in the Western Conference.

The Spurs are winless in three games and need some positive results to get going. Players like Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson have been playing well for them, but the lack of firepower on the roster has cost them victories.

The game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is the perfect chance for the team to improve their record for the season.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray has been in splendid form this season. He has been recording big numbers to help the San Antonio Spurs to victory. The 25-year-old is averaging 18.9 PPG, 8.1 RPG and 8.1 APG for the season.

Murray's ability to do nearly everything on the court is a great sign for the future of the Spurs. The youngster will be focused on putting in a big performance against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday and guiding his side to a win.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Derrick White, G - Dejounte Murray, F - Keldon Johnson, F - Doug McDermott, C - Drew Eubanks

Minnesota Timberwolves Preview

The Minnesota Timberwolves had a flying start to their season but have since suffered some disappointing defeats. They currently have a 5-9 record and sit in the 12th position in the West.

Anthony Edwards has been in great form this season and is slowly developing into an All-Star level player. Karl-Anthony Towns has also been sensational in a few games this season.

After defeating the Sacramento Kings, the Timberwolves will be looking to continue their brilliance by bagging another victory against the San Antonio Spurs.

Key Player - Anthony Edwards

The Minnesota Timberwolves head into Thursday's encounter on the back of a stunning win against the Sacramento Kings

Anthony Edwards has been one of the best young players in the NBA this season. The 20-year-old recently scored 48 points against the Golden State Warriors, but his efforts were not enough to prevent a loss for the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Edwards has been shooting the ball extremely well this season. The game against the San Antonio Spurs will be the perfect opportunity for him to put in another big performance and lead the franchise to their sixth win of the season.

Minnesota Timberwolves Predicted Lineup

G - Patrick Beverley, G - D'Angelo Russell, F - Anthony Edwards, F - Jarred Vanderbilt, C - Karl-Anthony Towns

Spurs vs Timberwolves Match Prediction

The Minnesota Timberwolves started the season well but failed to capitalize on their good start. Having said that, they have a stunning roster that is capable of putting in sensational performances.

Considering the way both teams have played this season, it looks like the Timberwolves will come out of Thursday's game as the winners.

Where to watch the Spurs vs Timberwolves game

The San Antonio Spurs vs Minnesota Timberwolves game will be locally telecast on Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports North. The match can also be live-streamed via the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh