San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 10th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

Kemba Walker watches on against the Boston Celtics
Kemba Walker watches on against the Boston Celtics
Karan Vinod
ANALYST
Modified Jan 10, 2022 07:37 PM IST
Preview

The San Antonio Spurs travel to New York to take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden in a clash billed as the East against the West.

The San Antonio-based side currently find themselves 10th in the highly competitive Western Conference with a 15-24 record as their struggling start to the season continues. The Spurs have won just four of their last 10 games and are 8-14 on the road thus far as they gear up to take on the Knicks. They are less than six games behind sixth seed Denver Nuggets in the standings and will be hoping to end their two-game losing streak against New york.

The Knicks, meanwhile, after the highs of of making the playoffs last season, have been brought back to Earth as they sit 11th in the Eastern Conference standings with a 19-21 record. They have won six of their last 10 games and are 9-11 at home this season thus far. However, they are only four games behind fifth seed Philadelphia 76ers and have the capability to go on a winning run and get into a postseason seeding.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Derrick White of the Spurs
Derrick White of the Spurs

The Spurs are going into this matchup without three key starters as the likes of Derrick White, Keldon Johnson and Doug McDermott are all in the NBA's health and safety protocols. Players that are part of the second unit like Tre Jones, Devin Vassell and Thaddeus Young are likewise unavailable as they are also in the protocols.

Player 

Status 

Reason

Thaddeus Young  Out Covid-19
Devin Vassell Out Covid-19
Keldon JohnsonOut Covid-19
Doug McDermott Out Covid-19
Tre Jones Out Covid-19
Derrick White  Out  Covid-19

New York Knicks Injury Report

Kemba Walker is questionable for this game
Kemba Walker is questionable for this game

The New York-based side will be without the likes of Ryan Arcidiacono and Derrick Rose as the former has a sprained left ankle while the latter is out due to ankle surgery. Kemba Walker, Evan Fournier and Nerlens Noel are questionable for this game as they recover from their respective injuries.

Player 

Status 

Reason

Kemba Walker Questionable  Knee 
Nerlens Noel Questionable Conditioning 
Evan Fournier Questionable Thigh 
Derrick Rose Out Ankle 
Ryan Arcidiacono Out Ankle 

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Predicted lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray and Bryn Forbes will man the backcourt for the Spurs while the frontcourt will be manned by Lonnie Walker IV and Keita Bates-Diop. The center will be Jakob Poeltl.

Finished regulation with a 10-0 run!#PorVida https://t.co/B4F398CSHA

New York Knicks

Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes will be the starting guards for the Knicks while the forwards will be RJ Barett and Julius Randle. The center for the Knicks is expected to be Mitchell Robinson.

Could watch @qdotgrimes shoot threes all day. https://t.co/3zOR9kfDIB

San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray, Shooting Guard - Tre Jones, Small Forward - Lonnie Walker IV, Power Forward - Keita Bates-Diop, Center - Jakob Poeltl

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Immanuel Quickley, Shooting Guard - Quentin Grimes, Small Forward - RJ Barrett, Power Forward - Julius Randle, Center - Mitchell Robinson

Edited by Ned Lawrence Esguerra
हिन्दी