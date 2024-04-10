San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder Injury Report for April 10 | 2023-24 NBA Season

The San Antonio Spurs visit the OKC Thunder on Wednesday at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, with tipoff at 8 p.m. ET. This will be the fourth and final matchup of their season series, with the Thunder aiming to complete a 4-0 sweep. The game is included in the NBA's eight-game lineup.

The Spurs secured a commanding 102-87 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on the road in the first set of the back-to-back. Trailing by a point at halftime, the Spurs surged ahead in the second half to clinch the win.

Their dominance was evident, as they established a substantial 20-point lead, capitalising on shooting efficiencies of 48.3% from the field and 25.0% from beyond the arc. The Spurs capitalized on scoring opportunities inside the paint, amassing 58 points.

The Thunder, meanwhile, hold an impressive 54-25 overall record this season, occupying the third spot in the Western Conference. They trail the Denver Nuggets and Minnesota Timberwolves by one game for the coveted first place. The Thunder have had victories in four of their last seven games.

San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder injury report

San Antonio Spurs injury report for Apr. 10

The San Antonio Spurs have listed six players on their injury report: Cedi Osman (ankle), Dominick Barlow (knee), Keldon Johnson (foot), Jeremy Sochan (left ankle) and Devin Vassell (right foot) will remain sidelined.

Meanwhile, coach Greg Popovich said that he would 'look it over' to play Victor Wembanyama on the second of the back-to-back, which leaves his availability uncertain.

Player Status Injury Victor Wembanyama GTD Rest Dominick Barlow Out Knee Cedi Osman Out Ankle Keldon Johnson Out Foot Devin Vassell Out Right foot Jeremy Sochan Out Left ankle

What happened to Keldon Johnson?

Keldon Johnson entered Sunday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers while nursing a foot injury, which he may have exacerbated during the game.

In the waning moments of regulation, he endured an ankle sprain. The incident occurred as Johnson drove along the baseline beneath the basket, landing awkwardly on his left foot, causing his ankle to twist under the weight of his body.

OKC Thunder injury report for Apr. 10

The Thunder have listed Gordon Hayward as out with a lower leg injury, but he could be upgraded to questionable, per reports.

Player Status Injury Gordon Hayward Out Lower leg

How to watch San Antonio Spurs vs OKC Thunder?

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the OKC Thunder will be aired locally on Bally Sports OK and Bally Sports SW-SA for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV with a free trial for a week's worth of access.