San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction and Match Preview - November 7th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs will visit the Paycom Center on Sunday to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in an exciting 2021-22 NBA season game.

Both sides are coming off wins in their previous outings. The Spurs defeated the Orlando Magic 102-89. The Thunder registered a 107-104 comeback victory over the star-studded LA Lakers.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Oklahoma City Thunder | 2021-22 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, November 7th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, November 8, 2021; 5:30 AM IST)

Venue - Paycom Center, Oklahoma, OK.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have a 3-6 record against Thunder coming into this contest. Nevertheless, their performances haven't been that bad in these meetings. The majority of those losses have been by close margins.

The Thunder are a relatively weaker opponent compared to most of the teams the Spurs have faced so far. They will be eager to capitalize on it and record a second straight win.

San Antonio put in a great effort on defense in their win over the Magic in their previous outing. It was the first time they restricted an opponent under 90 points in this campaign.

San Antonio Spurs @spurs Final stats 📊



DJ: 20p | 11r | 7a | 3s

KJ: 20p | 9r | 2a

Thad: 12p | 5a | 4r | 3b | 2s

Derrick: 12p | 10r | 4a

Devin: 12p | 3s | 2r

Doug: 10p | 3r | 2a

Lonnie: 7p | 2r

Drew: 5p | 4r | 2a | 2s

Keita: 2p | 3r

Tre: 2p Final stats 📊DJ: 20p | 11r | 7a | 3sKJ: 20p | 9r | 2aThad: 12p | 5a | 4r | 3b | 2sDerrick: 12p | 10r | 4aDevin: 12p | 3s | 2rDoug: 10p | 3r | 2aLonnie: 7p | 2rDrew: 5p | 4r | 2a | 2sKeita: 2p | 3rTre: 2p https://t.co/RN7WFz7LL9

The San Antonio Spurs dominated the paint, outscoring their opponents by eight points in the restricted area and outrebounding them 48-43. Six players scored ten or more points, with Dejounte Murray and Keldon Johnson leading the way with 20 points apiece.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray (right) in action during an NBA game

Dejounte Murray has continued to improve on all fronts with each passing game. He can operate efficiently on either side of the ball. That has helped him make a positive impact as the team's floor general. Murray will have his hands full when he goes head-to-head against Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The outcome of that duel will have a great deal of impact on the proceedings, thus making Murray a key player for the San Antonio Spurs.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Drew Eubanks.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder have recorded both of their two wins of the season so far against the LA Lakers in emphatic fashion. They were down by 26 points the first time and 19 in their previous outing.

The Thunder does not have a great record against their other opponents, though. Nevertheless, their players seem to be confident, courtesy of their previous win. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team from the front with 28 points and six assists on the night. He scored 11 points in the last quarter that tilted the game in OKC's favor.

NBA @NBA @shaiglalex leads the way in the @okcthunder comeback win with 28 PTS, 6 AST and 4 3PM! 🌩 @shaiglalex leads the way in the @okcthunder comeback win with 28 PTS, 6 AST and 4 3PM! https://t.co/yVaT7ux0CF

The Oklahoma City Thunder were clinical from the 3-point line, making 15 shots from there. They need to work on their free-throw shooting, though, as they converted just 69.2% of their attempts.

Key Player - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander warms up before Oklahoma City Thunder v Miami Heat

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been in terrific form of late for the Oklahoma City Thunder. The point guard has scored at least 27 points in five of his last six appearances. His playmaking and scoring has made a huge impact on the Thunder's performances in that stretch.

SGA will need to continue to make life easier for Oklahoma City Thunder on offense as the San Antonio Spurs are a really good defensive team.

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | G - Josh Giddey | F - Luguentz Dort | F - Darius Bazley | C - Derrick Favors.

Spurs vs Thunder Match Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs have a better squad on paper compared to the Oklahoma City Thunder. They tend to get contributions from multiple players, which isn't the case with OKC. This could give the Spurs an advantage when the two teams clash on Sunday, making them the favorites to win this tie.

Where to watch Spurs vs Thunder

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The match between the San Antonio Spurs and the Oklahoma City Thunder will be televised nationally on NBA TV. Bally Sports Southwest and Ball Sports Oklahoma will provide local coverage, while a subscription NBA League Pass will allow fans to stream the game online.

Edited by Diptanil Roy