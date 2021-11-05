San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs, who have lost six of their last seven games, will head to Amway Center for a matchup against the also struggling Orlando Magic.

The San Antonio Spurs lost a close one to Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in their last game. Aside from that win against the short-handed Milwaukee Bucks, the youthful Spurs have been unable to put together a consistent performance from start to finish.

Coach Gregg Popovich will also need someone other than Dejounte Murray to come through for the team. With Jakob Poeltl out since that Dallas game, the San Antonio Spurs will count on the rest of the roster to punch their weight.

Just like the San Antonio Spurs, the Orlando Magic are in rebuilding mode. While there have been flashes of potential, the Magic are also trying to find their footing early into the season.

Jalen Suggs, Orlando’s high lottery pick, hasn’t lived up to his lofty expectations yet. He is only shooting 23.5% from deep and 30.5% overall. As a team, the Magic is having a hard time on both ends of the floor. They’re somewhere near the bottom of both Offensive and Defensive metrics.

The good news for the Magic comes in the form of Franz Wagner. He is totally outperforming his much-ballyhooed fellow lottery pick. Wagner has shown superb basketball IQ and is shooting 41.7% from three-point land and 49.5% field goal percentage.

This will be a matchup of young teams who are looking to bounce back from their respective losses.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs’ injury report is basically what they submitted in the game against the Dallas Mavericks. Most notable among the names is Jakob Poeltl, who has been very solid, particularly on defense for the Spurs. He has been ruled out due to his stint under the league’s health and safety protocols.

Zach Collins has not seen a minute of time on the floor yet as he is recovering from left foot surgery. There is no definite date for his return.

The rest of the names on the list are on G-League duties. Devontae Cacok, Joshua Primo and Joe Wieskamp will not travel with the team to Orlando.

Player: Status: Reason: Cacok, Devontae Out G League - Two-Way Collins, Zach Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Stress Fracture Poeltl, Jakob Out Health and Safety Protocols Primo, Joshua Out G League - On Assignment Wieskamp, Joe Out G League - Two-Way

Orlando Magic Injury Report

The Orlando Magic’s lengthy injury report has been almost identical since the start of the season. Most of the names on the list are yet to suit up for the team. Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz and Isaac Jonathan are all recovering from surgery.

E’Twaun Moore has been sidelined with a left knee sprain, while veteran Gary Harris is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain for the Orlando Magic.

Player: Status: Reason: Carter-Williams, Michael Out Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Injury recovery Fultz, Markelle Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Harris, Gary Questionable Injury/Illness - Left Ankle; Sprain Isaac, Jonathan Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Moore, E'Twaun Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Sprain

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

Dejounte Murray needs help from the rest of the roster of the San Antonio Spurs

Without Jakob Poeltl, the San Antonio Spurs will most likely play the same starting unit that they used in their game against the Dallas Mavericks. Drew Eubanks will get the nod to replace Poeltl, while Olympian Keldon Johnson, with his bruising game, will play the power forward role.

The backcourt will be manned by two versatile and defense-oriented players who can switch roles anytime. Dejounte Murray’s impressive season normally starts in the point guard slot, with Derrick White ably filling the shooting guard duties.

Doug McDermott, the new Spurs player, offers a threat from the perimeter as the small forward.

Orlando Magic

Jamahl Mosley has never deviated from his starting five when they are healthy. He should bring out his super-big frontline consisting of Mo Bamba at center and Wendell Carter Jr. at the power forward slot.

The versatile and exciting Franz Waggner is another imposing frontline player who can stretch the floor with his shooting and mobility. Cole Anthony, who has made a significant leap this season, runs the offense of the Orlando Magic.

Shooting guard duties will be for Jalen Suggs to handle.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott

Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Drew Eubanks

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Franz Wagner | Power Forward - Wendell Carter Jr. | Center - Mo Bamba

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh