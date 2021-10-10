San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 10th, 2021 | NBA Preseason 2021-22

The San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic will lock horns with in an enticing 2021-22 NBA preseason game at the Amway Center on Sunday.

The Spurs made a bright start to their preseason campaign, beating the Utah Jazz in their opening game. But they haven't been able to replicate that performance, slumping to losses in their next two outings. They are coming off a narrow 105-109 defeat against the Miami Heat in their previous preseason game.

Meanwhile, the Magic are also coming off two consecutive losses. They lost their last game to the New Orleans Pelicans 86-104. The contest against the Spurs will be their first at home since the 2020-21 season. So they will be eager to do well, and put up a show in front of their fans to return to winning ways.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

The San Antonio Spurs have listed four players in their injury report for this game. Zach Collins, Tre Jones and Jock Landale are all ruled out, while Keita Bates-Diop is listed as questionable.

Collins is still recovering from ankle stress fracture surgery, while Jones is out due to an ankle sprain. Landale is sidelined because of concussion protocols. Meanwhile, Bares-Diop sustained a hamstring injury. His inclusion in the lineup will likely be a game-time decision.

Player Name Status Reason Zach Collins Out Ankle stress fracture surgery Tre Jones Out Ankle sprain Jock Landale Out Concussion protocols Keita Bates-Diop Questionable Hamstring tightness

Orlando Magic Injury Report

Markelle Fultz (#20) of the Orlando Magic brings the ball up court.

The Orlando Magic also have four players listed on their injury report. Michael Carter-Williams, Markelle Fultz, Jonathan Isaac and Chuma Okeke have all been ruled out of this game.

Carter-Williams (ankle), Fultz (knee) and Isaac (knee) are in rehabilitation, while Okeke has a hip-bone bruise.

Player Name Status Reason Michael Carter-Williams Out Ankle injury rehabilitation Markelle Fultz Out Knee injury rehabilitation Jonathan Isaac Out Knee injury rehabilitation Chuma Okeke Out Hip bone bruise

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The San Antonio Spurs could deploy their strongest starting lineup against the Orlando Magic.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White are likely to start as guards, while Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson and Jakob Poeltl could complete the rest of the lineup. Meanwhile, Luka Samanic, Lonnie Walker IV and Bryn Forbes could play the most minutes off the bench.

Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic shuffled their starting lineup in their last game, and may do so again on Sunday.

They are yet to use the pair of Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony in the backcourt, so that's one option they could go with at one and two. Meanwhile, Terrence Ross could return to the starting five as a small forward. He will likely pair up alongside Franz Wagner and Mo Bamba.

The likes of RJ Hampton, E'Twaun Moore and Moritz Wagner could play the most minutes among the reserves.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl.

Also Read

Orlando Magic

Point Guard - Cole Anthony | Shooting Guard - Jalen Suggs | Small Forward - Terrence Ross | Power Forward - Franz Wagner | Center - Mo Bamba.

Edited by Bhargav