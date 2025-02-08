San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Feb. 8 | 2024-25 NBA season

The San Antonio Spurs are on the road to face the Orlando Magic on Saturday. The Spurs are 12th in the Western Conference with a 22-27 record, while Orlando is eighth in the East with a 25-28 record.

San Antonio will play the second leg of a back-to-back after suffering a 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on the road on Friday. The Hornets led by 11 points to start the final quarter but the Spurs rallied to lead 116-114 with just eight seconds left. However, Miles Bridges made a 3 with one second left to give Charlotte the win.

The Spurs were led by Stephon Castle’s 33 points off the bench, as he shot 10 of 15. Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 11 rebounds, while De’Aaron Fox had 22 points.

The Magic are coming off of a 112-90 blowout loss to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Orlando couldn’t contain Nikola Jokic, who had a triple-double of 28 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Orlando’s starters struggled as well, with Paolo Banchero having 18 points, while Franz Wagner had 14.

None of the other starters scored in double-digits. Wendell Carter Jr. led the team in scoring with 19 points off of the bench.

The two struggling teams have played each other 71 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding a lopsided 49-22 lead. This will be their first of two games this season.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Injury Reports

Spurs injury report for Feb. 8

The Spurs will be without Charles Bassey (knee) and Riley Minix (torn labrum in left shoulder).

Magic injury report for Feb. 8

The Magic are still some time away from getting back Jalen Suggs who is out with a quadricep injury. He is listed as doubtful for Saturday’s game and is unlikely to play. Moritz Wagner is out as well after undergoing surgery to fix a torn ACL on his left knee.

Here’s a look at the San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic’ starting lineups and depth charts for Feb. 8.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Starting lineups and depth chart

Spurs starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Chris Paul De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle SG De'Aaron Fox Stephon Castle Devin Vassell SF Devin Vassell Julian Champagnie Keldon Johnson PF Harrison Barnes Keldon Johnson Jeremy Sochan C Victor Wembanyama Jeremy Sochan Sandro Mamukelashvili

Magic starting lineup and depth chart

Position Starter 2nd 3rd PG Cole Anthony Anthony Black Cory Joseph SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Cole Anthony Gary Harris SF Franz Wagner Tristan da Silva Gary Harris PF Paolo Banchero Jonathan Isaac Tristan da Silva C Goga Bitadze Wendell Carter Jr. Jonathan Isaac

Where and how to watch San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic game will tip off at 7 p.m. EST at Kia Center in Orlando. Local coverage of the game will be provided by FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans looking for streaming options can watch it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

