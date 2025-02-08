San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 8, 2025

The San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic matchup is one of 11 games scheduled for Saturday. San Antonio is 12th in the West with a 22-27 record, while Orlando is eighth in the East with a 25-28 record.

The two teams have played each other 71 times in the regular season, with the Spurs holding a 49-22 lead. This will be their first game this season. They last met on Feb. 8, 2024, when the Magic won 127-111 behind Franz Wagner’s 34 points. Devin Vassell led San Antonio with 30 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic game details and odds

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Kia Center. The matchup will be broadcast locally on FanDuel Sports Network - Florida and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Moneyline: Spurs (+120) vs. Magic (-140)

Spread: Spurs (+2.5) vs. Magic (-2.5)

Total (O/U): Spurs -110 (o219) vs. Magic -110 (u219)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic preview

The Spurs are coming off of a narrow 117-116 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Friday. Stephon Castle led the team in scoring with 33 points, while newly acquired De’Aaron Fox had 22 points. Victor Wembanyama had 16 points and 11 rebounds.

The Spurs have won just three of their past 10 games and are 8-14 on the road for the season. They need to improve their play to secure a playoff spot. Wemby and Fox might need some time to click as a duo, but when they do, they should make the Spurs a tough team to beat.

The Magic haven’t been great recently either with a 2-8 record in the past 10 games. Most recently, they lost 112-90 to the Denver Nuggets on Thursday. Wendell Carter Jr. led the team in scoring with 19 points off the bench. Paolo Banchero had 18 points and eight rebounds, while Franz Wagner had 14 points.

Orlando’s only advantage for Saturday’s game is that San Antonio will be playing the second leg of a back-to-back, something that the home team can benefit from.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic betting props

Victor Wembanyama’s points total is set at 21.5, a mark that the oddsmakers favor the French phenom to go over. We predict the same, bet on the over.

Franz Wagner’s points total is set at 24.5, which is under his season average of 24.8 points. While he had an off night against Denver, shooting just 6 of 17, Wagner should bounce back with a good performance against the Spurs and score more than 24.5 points.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Magic to get a win at home. This should be a closely contested game, with the Spurs eking out a narrow win. Expect both teams to play great defense and the team total to stay under 219 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback