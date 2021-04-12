San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Prediction and Match Preview - April 12th, 2021 | NBA season 2020-21

The San Antonio Spurs square off against the Orlando Magic tonight at the Amway Center as they look to continue their winning ways.

The Spurs have struggled massively post the All-Star break, but a win in their last game has now put them in high spirits. Meanwhile, the Orlando Magic have continued with their struggles this campaign and are entering this contest on the back of a five-game losing streak.

Match Details

Fixture: San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, April 12th, 2021; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, April 13th, 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Amway Center, Orlando, FL.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

The San Antonio Spurs have failed to replicate their solid start to the first half of the campaign post the All-Star break. Their season record before the break commenced was 18-14, but a terrible 7-12 run post the break saw their record fall to 25-26.

However, the San Antonio Spurs edged out the in-form Dallas Mavericks 119-117 in their last game and will now be looking to capitalize on that win moving forward.

DeMar DeRozan came up clutch in the dying minutes to score a game-winning jumper with 0.5 seconds left on the clock. He scored 33 points on the night, out of which 27 came in the second half. Dejounte Murray had 25 points as the Spurs snapped their longest losing streak (5) of the season.

Key Player - DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan #10 of the San Antonio Spurs in action

DeMar DeRozan has been the San Antonio Spurs' best player this season. He has been instrumental in keeping the side afloat and in the reckoning for the playoffs. DeRozan has been the Spurs' leading scorer and also has the most assists so far, averaging 20.9 points and 7.1 assists per contest.

Despite the San Antonio Spurs' poor run of three wins and seven losses in their last 10 games, he has been in terrific form. During that time, DeRozan has averaged 22.1 points and six assists per contest, shooting 47.8% from the field.

DeRozan will be tasked with the responsibility of not letting the Spurs slip against an underperforming side like the Orlando Magic, as it could hamper their chances of qualifying for the play-in tournament.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Dejounte Murray l Shooting Guard - Derrick White l Small Forward - DeMar DeRozan l Power Forward - Keldon Johnson l Center - Jock Poeltl.

Orlando Magic Preview

The Orlando Magic are now moving towards a rebuild after trading away all their best players during the trade deadline. As expected, they have been one of the most underwhelming teams this season. The Magic's current record stands at 17-36, which is the fourth-worst in the league at the moment.

They were routed 87-124 by the Milwaukee Bucks in their last encounter, getting dominated from the get-go. The Orlando Magic couldn't click on either end of the floor. They shot just 37% from the field, including a mere 22% from the three-point range.

On the bright side, though, young star Mo Bamba scored a career-best 21 points on the night, shooting 8-of-11 from the field, including 5-of-6 from the three-point line.

Key Player - Terrence Ross

Terrence Ross #31 of the Orlando Magic in action

Terrence Ross has been sublime for the Orlando Magic this season and is now the team's leading scorer after the departures of Evan Fournier and Nikola Vucevic.

He has been a key player for the Orlando Magic on multiple occasions, doing the majority of the scoring for the team and will be important in their hopes of winning this tie.

Ross has a young roster around him and will have to motivate them to do better as well. He is averaging 16.4 points per contest this season.

Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Cole Anthony l Shooting Guard - Michael Carter-Williams l Small Forward - James Ennis III l Power Forward - Gary Harris l Center - Wendell Carter Jr.

Spurs vs. Magic - Match Prediction

Both the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic have struggled heavily in the last few weeks.

However, the San Antonio Spurs have a much better squad and have momentum on their side, making them the favorites to win this tie. The Magic are an unpredictable side, though, and have pulled off a few upsets in the past, something the Spurs should be mindful of.

Where to watch the Spurs vs. Magic game?

The game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic will be televised locally on Bally Sports Florida and Bally Sports Southwest. The match can also be live-streamed with an NBA League Pass.