San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic Prediction & Match Preview - November 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Orlando Magic will host the San Antonio Spurs at Amway Center for an NBA regular-season game on November 5th.

Coming off a 79-92 loss to the Boston Celtics, the Orlando Magic have fallen to a 2-7 record to start the season. The San Antonio Spurs are also coming off a tough 109-108 loss to the Dallas Mavericks that took their record to 2-6 in the early weeks of the season.

With both teams looking to improve their regular-season records, the two will face off against each other on Friday.

Match Details

Fixture - San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic | 2021-22 NBA Season

Date & Time - Friday, November 5th, 2021; 7:00 PM ET (Saturday, November 6th, 2021; 4:30 AM IST)

Venue - Amway Center, Orlando, FL

San Antonio Spurs Preview

San Antonio Spurs against the Denver Nuggets

With their loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs head into this matchup against the Orlando Magic with a two-game losing streak.

The San Antonio Spurs are a young team struggling to establish their identity. With the lack of veteran leadership, the team has trouble closing out games.

Although the Spurs see players like Doug McDermott return to the lineup, the majority of the offensive load falls upon the backcourt duo of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White.

Spurs Nation @SpursNationCP OFF-LIMITS



Drew Eubanks and Derrick White protect the rim emphatically 👀



OFF-LIMITSDrew Eubanks and Derrick White protect the rim emphatically 👀https://t.co/0cnQbke4gR

Heading into this game against the Orlando Magic, the San Antonio Spurs continue to be shorthanded in their big-man rotation. The Spurs will have to look at the depth of their guard rotation to produce if they are to win against the Magic.

Key Player - Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray drives to the basket against George Hill

Dejounte Murray showed signs of being a star caliber player early in the season for the San Antonio Spurs. Leading the side with running mate Derrick White, Murray is one of the most consistent players on the team.

His contributions on the offensive end come mostly out of his ability to slash and finish at the rim. Making use of his athleticism, Murray is capable of blowing by defenders to finish strong.

There is also some potential with regards to his jumpshot. Murray seems to be attempting more threes per game this season. While he still isn't a reliable shooter, his ability to stretch the floor will come in handy for the Spurs.

Dejounte Murray will play a key role in the matchup against the Orlando Magic. With his defensive assignment potentially being Cole Anthony, Murray will have to make sure the Orlando guard doesn't get hot during the game. Containing him will be key for the San Antonio Spurs to win the game.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray | G - Derrick White | F - Keldon Johnson | F - Doug McDermott | C - Drew Eubanks

Orlando Magic Preview

Rookie face off between Jalen Suggs and Cade Cunningham at the Orlando Magic v Detroit Pistons game

The Orlando Magic have also seen a rough start to their 2021-22 campaign. With moves seeing Aaron Gordon and Nikola Vucevic last season, the Magic went into a complete rebuild.

With its current young core featuring Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr., the Orlando Magic also drafted rookie Jalen Suggs in hopes of reviving a winning culture in Orlando.

Beyond the RK @beyondtheRK Down TWELVE with two minutes left, the Magic cut the lead to one point with an opportunity to win the game.



Jalen Suggs kept attacking

the defense kept fighting

Jalen's 4PT Play

The Suggs Block

Franz clutch three



Orlando Magic basketball has a fight to them Down TWELVE with two minutes left, the Magic cut the lead to one point with an opportunity to win the game.Jalen Suggs kept attackingthe defense kept fightingJalen's 4PT PlayThe Suggs BlockFranz clutch threeOrlando Magic basketball has a fight to them https://t.co/CwLlOzx33a

Although it has all the makings of a long-term project, Anthony and Suggs show signs of being a talented backcourt tandem. Carter Jr. has also shown massive potential playing the four. The presence of Robin Lopez and Moritz Wagner also supports their big-man rotation.

Heading into this matchup against the San Antonio Spurs, the Magic feature a number of injured players from their rotation. Severely shorthanded, the Magic will have to rely on the remaining players.

Key Player - Cole Anthony

Cole Anthony drives to the basket against Al Horford

Cole Anthony has emerged as a potential star for the Orlando Magic. Although the 21-year-old is only in his second season in the NBA, Anthony looks set to take over the reigns of the Magic's offense.

Ballislife.com @Ballislife COLE ANTHONY 🔥

31 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 6 3PT



Best games this season

29 PTS, 16 REB, 8 AST, 5 3PT

24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST

24 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB COLE ANTHONY 🔥31 PTS, 9 REB, 8 AST, 6 3PTBest games this season29 PTS, 16 REB, 8 AST, 5 3PT24 PTS, 5 REB, 5 AST24 PTS, 6 AST, 5 REB https://t.co/SfqMWEulO1

With playmaking duties left to a strongly built guard such as Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony is one of the leading scorers on the Magic roster. He poses a perimeter threat with serious slashing potential.

Cole Anthony is also a sneaky athlete. Although relatively diminutive, Anthony's ability to jump allows him to finish with authority at the rim.

Cole Anthony will be a key player for the Orlando Magic in the game against the San Antonio Spurs. He will be key in establishing a solid offensive threat to the Spurs defense.

Orlando Magic Predicted Lineup

G - Jalen Suggs | G - Cole Anthony | F - Franz Wagner | F - Wendell Carter Jr. | C - Mo Bamba

Spurs vs Magic Match Prediction

In the matchup between the San Antonio Spurs and the Orlando Magic, the Spurs are likely to emerge as victors.

Although they have similar records, the San Antonio Spurs system creates a lot more opportunities to score. While they are only a slightly better team in terms of both offense and defense compared to the Orlando Magic, the overall experience of Gregg Popovich as a coach gives the Spurs an upper hand.

Where to watch Spurs vs Magic game?

The San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic game will be locally broadcast on Bally Sports Florida. It will also be available on the NBA's League Pass platform. Fans can also access the game on the radio by tuning in to WYGM-FM/AM.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee