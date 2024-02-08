San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | February 8, 2024 

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs and Orlando Magic face off for the final time in the 2023-24 NBA Season. The last two No. 1 picks, Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama, go head-to-head, giving fans plenty to look forward to in this contest.

Orlando sealed a 108-98 win when the teams last met on Jan. 31. Banchero dropped 25 points, nine rebounds and seven assists on 9 of 18 shooting, while Wembanyama had 21 points, eight rebounds and five blocks. The Magic rode behind excellent contributions from several others as six players scored in double-digits.

The Spurs only had Wembanyama, Devin Vasell and Jeramy Sochan, tallying 10 or more. That's been the significant difference between the teams, leading to Orlando being a playoff contender and San Antonio heading toward the lottery for the fifth consecutive year.

San Antonio Spurs vs Orlando Magic previews, betting tips, odds and prediction

The Spurs-Magic clash will be televised by local TV operators Bally Sports Southwest (San Antonio) and Bally Sports Florida (Orlando). Fans outside the local regions can catch the game online via NBA League Pass. The contest begins at 7:00 PM ET at Kia Center, the Magic's home court.

Moneyline: Spurs +205, Magic -250

Spread: Spurs +6.5 (-110), Magic +6.5 (-110)

Total (o/u): Spurs u226 (-110), o226 (-110)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Preview

The Spurs enter Thursday's contest with a 10-40 record. They are on a five-game losing streak and playing on the second night of a back-to-back. San Antonio lost 116-104 to the Miami Heat in their previous outing. It was one of their better performances, though.

The Spurs hung on until the fourth quarter but lacked the execution in the final frame as the Heat extended a one-point lead into a 12-point difference to win the tie. San Antonio again relied on Victor Wembanyama, which won't move the needle. A better performance from the supporting cast could help them compete and break another lengthy losing streak.

Meanwhile, the Magic have had their ups and downs but still boast a 27-24 record. They are 5-2 in their last seven games, coming off a 121-95 loss to the Heat, though. The Magic didn't have enough in the tank in the second half of that contest despite nearly being at full strength.

Paolo Banchero was the lone bright spot, while the rest struggled massively with their shot. With the offense not going well, Orlando's defense also gave up early, contributing to a blowout loss.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic starting lineups

The Spurs will start Devin Vassell and Tre Jones in the backcourt, while Jeremy Sochan, Julian Chamgnie and Victor Wembanyama will complete the rest of the lineup.

The Magic will start Jalen Suggs and Cole Anthony as the guards, while Franz Wagner, Paolo Banchero and Wendell Carter Jr. will be the frontcourt trio.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic betting tips

Victor Wembanyama is favored to score under 25 points in this game. He's averaging 20.4 in the season and 22.3 in his last 10 games. Wembanyama has failed to score over 25 in eight games entering this contest, so it's better to go under on his points total.

Meanwhile, he's favored to make over 2.5 blocks. Wembanyama's averaging 3.1 blocks on the season and 3.0 in his last 10 games. With the Magic relying on attacking the paint often, Wembanyama could go over his blocks total.

Meanwhile, Paolo Banchero is favored to score under 25 points as well. He's averaging 23.0 on the season and 23.2 in his last 10. He has failed to score over 25 points in his past three games.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic

The Orlando Magic are the overwhelming favorites to win on Thursday night against the San Antonio Spurs. The Magic are a better team, and the teams' respective records show that. Orlando also boasts a 15-7 home record.

Additionally, the Spurs are playing on the second night of a back-to-back, so it should be an easy game for the home team.

