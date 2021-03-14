San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers Prediction and Match Preview - March 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

2020-21 NBA title contenders Philadelphia 76ers take on the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center. The 76ers were comfortable winners in their previous meeting about the San Antonio Spurs this season.

In their last outing, the Philadelphia 76ers saw MVP contender Joel Embiid returned to the starting 5 and starring with a 23-point performance. However, Embiid and Ben Simmons are expected to sit out this game, with the latter not having played since the All-Star weekend.

Highlights from last night's big W 🎥⤵️ pic.twitter.com/WXJemcinTl — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 13, 2021

The San Antonio Spurs, meanwhile, have had a decent season thus far, coming out winners against the Orlando Magic in their last game.

However, they have a rather unsettled lineup, with LaMarcus Aldridge expected to leave in the coming weeks. DeMar DeRozan sat out their last game but is expected to return to the lineup for this match.

Match Details

Fixture – San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers | 2020-21 NBA Season.

Date & Time - Sunday, March 14th; 6:30 PM ET (Friday; 1:30 AM IST).

Venue - Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, PA.

San Antonio Spurs Preview

LaMarcus Aldridge is set to leave the San Antonio Spurs in the coming weeks.

The San Antonio Spurs are seventh in the Western Conference with a 19-15 season record. They have mostly relied on the scoring prowess of DeMar DeRozan and Dejounte Murray this campaign. Rudy Gay has been in top form and has produced some key points in recent games, too.

However, LaMarcus Aldridge’s continued absence means they have struggled offensively in recent games. DeRozan is expected to return to the lineup, while Trey Lyles’ improved form means they have plenty of reason for optimism for the second half of the season.

Key Player – DeMar DeRozan

DeMar DeRozan will not be happy with the fact he wasn’t a part of the NBA All-Star weekend. However, the increased rest means he will be fit and raring to go as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Philadelphia 76ers, one of the elite teams this season.

.@DeMar_DeRozan taking care of business on both ends 🔥 pic.twitter.com/doB2XZgGNc — San Antonio Spurs (@spurs) March 11, 2021

DeMar DeRozan has been useful defensively as well, averaging a steal per game, in addition to 20.3 points and 7.3 assists per outing. However, he will need to produce a big game if the San Antonio Spurs are to win this game.

San Antonio Spurs Predicted Lineup

G - Dejounte Murray, G - Derrick White, F - DeMar DeRozan, F - Keldon Johnson, C - Jakob Poeltl.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will be missing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Matisse Thybulle is set to continue in the starting lineup in the absence of Ben Simmons. However, the Philadelphia 76ers have a huge task in hand, considering Joel Embiid is expected to sit out owing to an injury sustained last game.

Tobias Harris has emerged as their second-most prolific scorer of the season, with Shake Milton and Furkan Korkmaz impressing off the bench in recent games. The latter has produced more than 15 points in three of his last four matches, which has helped the Philadelphia 76ers cope with missing players due to injury.

Key Player – Tobias Harris

In the absence of the Philadelphia 76ers' biggest stars, Tobias Harris will need to produce a huge performance if his team are to continue its impressive recent form.

Joel Embiid's two way-impact has allowed Harris, who is averaging career best figures in terms of points this season, to flourish.

Tobias Harris wins it for the 76ers pic.twitter.com/t7QorjReMJ — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 28, 2021

Harris has been defensively useful as well, averaging 6.3 defensive rebounds and 0.8 steals and blocks per game this campaign.

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Seth Curry, G - Matisse Thybulle, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C – Joel Embiid.

Spurs vs 76ers Prediction

The San Antonio Spurs will have a huge task on hand to stop the Philadelphia 76ers, who will likely be without Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

The improved form of the 76ers bench players and the 3-point threat of Seth Curry could make life difficult for the San Antonio Spurs, who will, nevertheless, go into the game as the marginal favorites.

Where to watch the San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers game?

The live coverage of the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs game will be shown locally on the NBC Sports network and the Fox Sports South West network. The match can also be streamed live with an NBA League Pass.