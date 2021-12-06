San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 6th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

After beating the best team in the NBA in their last game, the San Antonio Spurs will face another gargantuan challenge from the Phoenix Suns on Monday. San Antonio held off the Golden State Warriors’ massive rally to beat the team in the dying minutes of the game. It ended the Suns’ franchise-best 18-game winning run.
The San Antonio Spurs came close to pulling off an upset the last time they faced the Phoenix Suns. San Antonio’s late 10-2 rally almost snapped the Suns' winning streak at the time. Gregg Popovich’s young core have seemingly found their confidence and groove this season. They have now racked up four straight wins at the expense of some really good teams.
The Phoenix Suns, who were without leading scorer Devin Booker, lost to the Golden State Warriors. Without the two-time All-Star’s offensive firepower, they were outscored 48-67 in the second half, which cost them the game.
The Phoenix Suns will be looking to string some wins together starting with the game against the San Antonio Spurs. Even without Booker, the Suns are favorites to bounce back from their loss against the Warriors due to their solid defense.
San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
Devin Vassell (quad) and Keita Bates-Diop (ankle) have been listed as questionable by the San Antonio Spurs. Zach Collins (ankle) is yet to play a game this season. Devontae Cacok will not travel with the team as he has been assigned to the G-League.
Phoenix Suns Injury Report
Devin Booker (hamstring), Frank Kaminsky (knee), Abdel Nader (knee) and Dario Saric (ACL) are all ruled out. Chandler Hutchison will not suit up for the Phoenix Suns as he has been assigned to the G-League.
San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns:
Predicted Lineups
San Antonio Spurs
Gregg Popovich is likely to roll out the same starting unit that has been responsible for their current winning streak. Derrick White and Dejounte Murray will be the backbone of the San Antonio Spurs offense and defense from the backcourt.
Jakob Poeltl should take his usual starting center role with Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson playing the two forward slots.
Phoenix Suns
Landry Shamet will continue to play in Devin Booker’s place against the San Antonio Spurs. He will be Chris Paul’s backcourt mate. Deandre Ayton will have his regular position in the middle of the Phoenix Suns’ formation.
Defensive Player of the Year candidate Mikal Bridges will be the small forward alongside crowd-favorite Jae Crowder as the power forward.
San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns:
Starting 5s
San Antonio Spurs
Point Guard - Dejounte Murray | Shooting Guard - Derrick White | Small Forward - Doug McDermott | Power Forward - Keldon Johnson | Center - Jakob Poeltl
Phoenix Suns
Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Landry Shamet | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton