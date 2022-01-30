San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 30th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The league-best Phoenix Suns host the San Antonio Spurs at the Footprint Center on Sunday. The two teams are facing off for the fourth and final time this season and the Suns have won all three of their previous matchups.

San Antonio are coming off a morale-boosting 131-122 victory over the Chicago Bulls, prior to which the Spurs had lost three of their last five games. They are 11th in the West with a 19-31 record and are hoping for a high first-round pick in the upcoming 2022 NBA draft. If they finish the season where they are currently ranked, they have a 26.3% chance of a top 4 pick.

They take on title-contenders such as the Suns, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat in their next three games.

The Suns, on the other hand, are dominating the NBA. They are on a nine-game winning streak and are coming off back-to-back wins against the Utah Jazz. The Suns are the only team in the league that are top five in both offense and defense.

Despite being the No.1 seed in the league, they have no starters in the NBA All-Star game, so Chris Paul and Devin Booker are expected to be highly motivated to show their worth.

San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Dejounte Murray of the San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs are without their starters Dejounte Murray and Jakob Poeltl. Both are sidelined due to a knee contusion, rest and a sore back, respectively. Meanwhile, Keita Bates-Diop has been placed under the NBA's health and safety protocols and Derrick White has been ruled out of this game as the Spurs opt to rest him.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Dejounte Murray Out Left Knee Contusion Derrick White Out Rest Jakob Poeltl Out Lower Back Soreness Devontae Cacok Out G-League - Two-way Zach Collins Out G-League - On Assignment

Zach Collins has recovered after his ankle surgery and is currently on assignment with the NBA G-League to get back into rhythm. Devontae Cacok joins Collins in the G-League because of his two-way contract.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report

Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns warms up pregame

The Suns continue to be without Dario Saric, Frank Kaminsky and Abdel Nader, who are all suffering from various knee injuries. While Cameron Payne is out due to a sprained wrist.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Deandre Ayton Questionable Right Ankle Sprain Jae Crowder Questionable Left Wrist Contusion JaVale McGee Questionable Left Knee Soreness Dario Saric Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Frank Kaminsky Out Right Knee Injury Abdel Nader Out Right Knee Injury - Management Cameron Payne Out Right Wrist Sprain

Meanwhile, Deandre Ayton, Jae Crowder and JaVale McGee have all been upgraded to questionable. Ayton has a sprained ankle, Crowder is dealing with a contusion in his left wrist and McGee has a sore knee.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Lineups

San Antonio Spurs

The Spurs will likely have Tre Jones start as the point guard in place of Dejounte Murray and Devin Vassell should join him in the backcourt. The forward pairing of Doug McDermott and Keldon Johnson should retain their frontcourt spots.

While Jock Landale or Drew Eubanks will most likely start at center until Jakob Poeltl is able to return. Lonnie Walker IV and Thaddeus Young should see major minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns

The starting backcourt of Chris Paul and Devin Booker should remain intact. Mikal Bridges will most likely continue as the small forward and Cameron Johnson will start as the power forward in case Jae Crowder is unavailable.

If Deandre Ayton cannot play then JaVale McGee will start at center but if McGee is unavailable as well then Bismack Biyombo will be brought in as the starting center instead.

San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Predicted Starting 5s

San Antonio Spurs

G - Tre Jones | G - Devin Vassell | F - Doug McDermott | F - Keldon Johnson | C - Jock Landale.

Phoenix Suns

G - Chris Paul | G - Devin Booker | F - Mikal Bridges | F - Cameron Johnson | C - Bismack Biyombo.

